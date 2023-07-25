Kate Hore will take the captaincy reins from Daisy Pearce for season 2023, with a young leader named as vice-captain

MELBOURNE has named Daisy Pearce's successor, installing Kate Hore as captain for the 2023 season.

Hore, who was signed as a rookie ahead of the 2018 season, has steadily risen to become one of the best players in the competition.

The forward was named All-Australian in both 2020 and season seven last year, while also awarded Melbourne's Best and Fairest in its premiership season and served as Pearce's vice-captain last year.

She has led the Demons' goalkicking in three of her six seasons, including 17 goals last season, kicking 53 career goals across her 56 games.

Pearce retired earlier this year following Melbourne's premiership win and was present when Hore's captaincy was announced to the playing group on Thursday night.

"It’s been so great to watch Kate evolve," Pearce said.

"When I watched Kate accept her best and fairest award last year, I could see the look in her eye when she said that she wanted to win more, and I knew that it was time to retire and get out of her way because she was ready."

Hore will be supported by vice-captain Tyla Hanks who at 23-years-old has already earned a premiership medallion, an AFLW Rising Star Award and a Melbourne Best and Fairest award.

"She’s so mature and selfless for her age," Pearce said.

"It’s pretty incredible for a 23-year-old who comes into the club with all the talent in the world…but who can see what the team needs."

Two-time premiership defender Libby Birch and former St Kilda co-captain Rhiannon Watt round out the leadership group.

"Their job is to best represent the group and have conversations around our broader club and program to keep taking things forward, continuing to improve, and make sure that the next generation that comes after us is part of a really successful culture," Melbourne head coach Mick Stinear said.

This changing of the guard marks just the second season Melbourne will play without Pearce at the helm. When Pearce was inactive while pregnant in 2019 experienced players Shelley Scott and Elise O'Dea shared the top job.