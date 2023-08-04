With Courtney Wakefield's retirement, Richmond has been forced to reshape its forward line ahead of the 2023 season

AFTER its most successful season in the competition to date, Richmond has been forced to adjust in attack with All-Australian key forward Courtney Wakefield's retirement.

Wakefield has been the heart of the Tigers' attack since the club joined the AFLW in 2020, playing 30 of a possible 37 games and responsible for 23.3 per cent of its marks inside 50 and 19.1 per cent of its goals in that time.

Only captain Katie Brennan has kicked more goals in the yellow and black.

Last season, with Brennan only sporadically available, the reliance on Wakefield was greater than ever. She was responsible for more than a quarter of Richmond's goals in its finals surge, and her 21 marks inside 50 nearly tripled that of her next-closest teammate.

The hole Wakefield's absence creates was never more evident than in season six. Despite registering only seven fewer inside 50s than the season previous, the number of marks inside 50 Richmond took was almost halved with Wakefield only available for four games.

2020 (S4) 2021 (S5) 2022 (S6) 2022 (S7) Inside 50s 123 253 246 363 Marks Inside 50 32 72 39 77 Inside 50s resulting in a mark (%) 26.0 28.5 15.9 21.2 Inside 50s resulting in a Wakefield mark (%) 31.3 18.1 21.2 27.3

So now, without Wakefield at his disposal, coach Ryan Ferguson must reshape his forward line, with the first step – the recruitment of Caitlin Greiser and Courtney Jones – already achieved.

Greiser has kicked 29 goals across her 34 games and has kicked more goals than any other player in a St Kilda guernsey. In her debut season of 2020, she led the competition for goals, which included a long-range stunner to seal the Saints' maiden win.

Meanwhile Courtney Jones has kicked eight goals in each of her two seasons and has also offered a handy link into attack at times.

The pair's addition signifies a near-complete overhaul of Richmond's attack in its four years in the AFLW. Just two players who kicked a goal in the club's maiden campaign, Brennan and Laura McClelland, remain at the club.

Besides Wakefield, Christina Bernardi was delisted after season six last year, Sabrina Frederick made the move to Collingwood, Tayla Stahl retired and most recently Kodi Jacques was traded to Essendon.

Greiser and Jones will line up alongside an ideally fit Brennan, while emerging teenager Stella Reid will continue to increase her impact. More positively for the Tigers is the increasing attack they are enjoying from midfielders Monique Conti, Grace Egan and Ellie McKenzie who all kicked multiple goals last season.

In addition, Richmond has key forward duo Amelia Peck and Shelby Knoll waiting in the wings.

Despite having all the right assets at its disposal, replacing an All-Australian forward target is no mean feat, and will certainly take some time. But this year is a change for a new-look Richmond forward line to emerge as the club works to make its second finals series in as many seasons.