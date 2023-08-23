Vic Country was a nine-point winner over Western Australia in the Under-18 National Championships

Sara Howley and Zoe Besanko celebrate Vic Country's win over Western Australia in the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC COUNTRY has wound up the 2023 AFLW Under-18 National Championships with a nine-point win over Western Australia.

Geelong Falcons' Sara Howley – who is eligible for next year's draft – led everyone with 31 disposals, seven marks and six clearances.

Howley's powerful running was demonstrated with both five rebound 50s and five inside 50s, carrying the ball well down the ground.

Her Falcons teammate Mekah Morrissy kicked two of Country's six goals, also recording 23 disposals and four inside 50s in a big game.

Mekah Morrissy in action during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at Pentanet Stadium on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ash Centra's name has been front and centre for some time now – eligible for AFLW Draft in 2024 – and the Gippsland Power product couldn't be stopped, kicking 2.3 from her 17 touches.

She was named Vic Country's MVP across the team's three matches.

Ashley Centra poses with the MVP medal for Vic Country following the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at Pentanet Stadium on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Evie Cowcher was awarded Western Australia's MVP despite having just turned 16 at the start of August, and she capped off her tournament with 18 disposals and four rebound 50s.

Evie Cowcher poses with the MVP medal for Western Australia following the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at Pentanet Stadium on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Zippy Fish tried her best to get the home side going, the East Fremantle midfielder recording nine inside 50s amid her 16 touches.

Ruck Kate Newson topped the hitout count with 17, and was well supported by the draft-eligible Brooke Edwards (10 hitouts, eight disposals).

Kate Newson and Laila Lappin contest the ruck during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 4.1 4.2 4.4 5.4 (34)

VIC COUNTRY 3.0 4.3 5.7 6.7 (43)

GOALS

Western Australia: Rosie Anderson, Madison Dodd, Grace Freeman, Anjelique Raison, Olivia Wolmarans

Vic Country: Mekah Morrissy 2, Ash Centra, Lila Keck, Chantal Mason

BEST

Western Australia: Evie Cowcher, Zippy Fish, Ella Slocombe, Madison Dodd, Molly O'Hehir

Vic Country: Sara Howley, Jemma Ramsdale, Ash Centra, Mekah Morrissy, Mikayla Williamson, Meg Robertson

STATE MVPs

Allies: Marnie Robinson (Sydney Swans Academy/UTS, born 2005)

Queensland: Havana Harris (Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh, 2006)

South Australia: India Rasheed (Sturt/Glenunga, 2006)

Victoria Country: Ashley Centra (Gippsland Power/Sale City, 2006)

Victoria Metro: Kayley Kavanagh (Calder Cannons/Strathmore, 2005)

Western Australia: Evie Cowcher (Peel Thunder/Pinjarra, 2007)

*Those born 2005 are draft-eligible this year