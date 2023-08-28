Erin Phillips, Sophie Conway and Paxy Paxman. Pictures: AFL Photos

ALTHOUGH we won't be picking too many players we traditionally see on the goalkicking table, players named with FWD status who have the ability to hit the scoreboard will be part of our starting team strategy.

Last season, four players who are available as forwards in AFLW Fantasy in 2023 averaged more than 70 points.

Eyes will be on the forwards who push up the ground and get involved in the midfield play as Fantasy coaches fill out the final line of their squads before round one. In the men's game, we often see players with FWD status as some of the best performers for the season due to positional shifts that see them as on-ballers … but the next year they are likely to be named as MID only.

It's key to get on them before Champion Data define them as midfielders!

Premium plays

Our top-line Fantasy stars in the forward line are those who get a bit of midfield time to hit the numbers to put them in that premium category. If you're spending the big bucks, make sure they will be around the ball.

Chelsea Randall (FWD, $1,179,000) – Crows

It is a safe play to pay up for the highest averaging forward from last season. Nine points better per game than the next best Fantasy forward, Randall is a winner as she doesn't stay in the forward line. She has an impressive kick to handball ratio which gains the extra point in Fantasy, plus averaged 3.4 marks and 4.4 tackles last season to make her likely to be at the top again in season eight.

Chelsea Randall in action during Adelaide's practice match against Geelong on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Paxy Paxman (FWD, $1,053,000) – Demons

Usually starting at half-forward and using her elite endurance to push into the contest around the ground, Paxman has been a model of Fantasy consistency across her seven-year career. Averaging more than 20 disposals in her 64 games, her 3.9 tackles per game certainly boosts the numbers. With the interchange cap for this year, expect greater time on ground and access to more points for those repeat touches.

Erin Phillips (FWD, $788,000) - Power

Making the cross-town switch to Port Adelaide last season, Phillips' average decreased by more than 16 points from her previous output. This was due to a role change that saw her play more as a forward (Phillips averaged 64 per cent of centre bounce attendances in her final year at the Crows, compared to 37 per cent at the Power). Opportunity is there for an increase in midfield time for the player who has twice averaged more than 88 which would rank her as the No.1 forward based on last season's numbers.

Others to consider: Nina Morrison (FWD, $1,019,000), Chloe Molloy (FWD, $958,000), Tayla Harris (FWD, $939,000), Ella Roberts (FWD, $813,000)

Sydney players celebrate Chloe Molloy's goal during the AFLW practice match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG on August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Gemma's top five

On the forwards episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast, Gemma Bastiani named up who she thinks will be the top five Fantasy forwards for this season. They are listed with their prices and their season seven average.

Chelsea Randall (FWD, $1,179,000) – 83.8 average Paxy Paxman (FWD, $1,053,000) – 74.8 average Nina Morrison (FWD, $1,019,000) – 72.4 average Erin Phillips (FWD, $788,000) – 56 average Danielle Ponter (FWD, $718,000) – 93.8 average

Mid-priced marvels

This is a position where there are plenty of players you can take a punt on with a mid-pricer. See if you can find the players who might end up with more midfield time or break out to take their price (and average) to another level in 2023.

Sophie Conway (FWD, $746,000) – Lions

An impressive practice match where she booted three goals has put Conway on the radar as a potential option in Fantasy. The winger moves freely up and down the ground and enjoyed a career-high disposal count in season seven.

Sabrina Frederick (FWD, $650,000) – Magpies

It's not always about "more midfield time" playing as an on-baller, it can also be about time in the ruck. It looks as through Frederick is shaping up to be the Pies' first choice ruck and as we have seen with other tall timber in the role, there are some easy points to be had. Last season, Frederick's top score came from a match where she had 19 hitouts and 70 Fantasy points.

Sabrina Frederick during Collingwood's official team photo day at AIA Centre on August 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Laura Gardiner (FWD, $637,000) – Swans

After being down the pecking order behind the Cats' strong midfield group, Gardiner should get a shot at the Swans to have plenty of usage in the middle of the ground. On a recent podcast, Gemma predicted Gardiner to attend 80 per cent of Sydney's centre bounces off the back of her performance in the practice match. If this is the case, we have a bargain buy and a potential must-have with the juicy forward status.

Others to consider: Danielle Ponter (FWD, $718,000), Darcy Maloney (FWD, $601,000), Zali Goldsworthy (FWD, $581,000), Sarah Rowe (FWD, $566,000), Isabella Eddey (FWD, $498,000), Makayla Hyde (FWD, $473,000).

Rookie radar

Every side will want a player close to $300,000 on their benches, but it can be a good play to slot in as one of the last players on-field to help you pick up more top-end guns.

Lily Postlethwaite (FWD, $300,000) – Lions

Your absolute lock – whether on field or on the bench – is Postlethwaite who is returning from back-to-back ACL injuries. Fantasy coaches should be quick to click on the forward who is likely to be part of Brisbane's midfield rotation. She's a big tackler who showed a great amount of upside when she came into the competition in 2020. With a strong and confident display in the practice match, Postlethwaite should earn a few dollars across the season.

Lily Postlethwaite runs with the ball during Brisbane's practice match against Gold Coast on August 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Orlagh Lally (FWD, $329,000) – Dockers

The 22-year-old Irish recruit enjoyed a positive debut season and should improve on her return in 2023. Lally will be used off half-back in a Fantasy friendly role which will take advantage of her long kicking. Her ability to run will see her get involved in multiple contests and increase the opportunity to collect disposals.

Erone Fitzpatrick (FWD, $300,000) – Blues

Carlton's breakout player in its practice match, Fitzpatrick is a mature-aged Irish recruit who was looking at home with the oval ball in her first outing for the Blues. She effortlessly bounced the footy as she took off on repeated runs.

Others to consider: Mia Austin (FWD, $361,000), Mattea Breed (FWD, $330,000), Eleri Morris (FWD, $312,000), Kristy Stratton (FWD, $302,00), Erone Fitzpatrick (FWD, $300,000), Maddy Brancatisano (FWD, $300,000).

Warnie's forwards

I've decided to go strong at the top end of my forward line with players who are likely to find themselves around the ball. I'm excited about what Laura Gardiner (FWD, $647,000) can do at her new club while playing the returning Lily Postlethwaite (FWD, $300,000) as a basement-priced player at F5 appears to be a good way to save cash for my midfield.