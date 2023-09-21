THERE'S a new tipping sheriff in town, with Nat Edwards rocketing to the top of the leaderboard after tipping eight out of nine games correctly during round three.

But can she hold on to top spot after round four? Several of our tipsters have made some bold calls that, if right, could see Nat dethroned.

24:46

The W Show: The team stacked with 'weapons', whose coach is 'under pressure'?

Richmond star Monique Conti joins The W Show to discuss her hot form in 2023, how the comp's winless teams can improve and what to expect from the top-of-the-table clash between the Roos and Lions

The majority of our tipsters have backed in North Melbourne to defeat Brisbane, with only two tipping the Lions while Izzy Huntington was the only tipster brave enough to back West Coast in over Sydney.

All of our tipsters are backing in a Friday night drubbing, with our experts predicting reinging premier Melbourne to defeat Hawthorn by an average margin of 44.2 points.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2023

The Hawks were one of four teams to not get any love from the tipsters, while there were a few more bold calls made.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 34 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 8
Total: 23

GEMMA BASTIANI

Melbourne - 50 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 22

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 59 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 22

NINA MORRISON

Melbourne – 55 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6
Total: 22

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 47 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 22

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 42 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 21

LUCY WATKIN

Melbourne - 24 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood 
Gold Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 21

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 45 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 20

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne – 35 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 20

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Melbourne - 51 points
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Geelong
West Coast
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5
Total: 19

TOTALS

Hawthorn 0-10 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Adelaide
Carlton 0-10 Richmond
Port Adelaide 0-10 Geelong
Sydney 9-1 West Coast
North Melbourne 8-2 Brisbane
Essendon 8-2 Fremantle
St Kilda 0-10 Collingwood
Gold Coast 8-2 Western Bulldogs