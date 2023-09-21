THERE'S a new tipping sheriff in town, with Nat Edwards rocketing to the top of the leaderboard after tipping eight out of nine games correctly during round three.
But can she hold on to top spot after round four? Several of our tipsters have made some bold calls that, if right, could see Nat dethroned.
The majority of our tipsters have backed in North Melbourne to defeat Brisbane, with only two tipping the Lions while Izzy Huntington was the only tipster brave enough to back West Coast in over Sydney.
All of our tipsters are backing in a Friday night drubbing, with our experts predicting reinging premier Melbourne to defeat Hawthorn by an average margin of 44.2 points.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2023
The Hawks were one of four teams to not get any love from the tipsters, while there were a few more bold calls made.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 34 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 23
GEMMA BASTIANI
Melbourne - 50 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 22
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 59 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 22
NINA MORRISON
Melbourne – 55 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 22
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 47 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 22
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 42 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 21
LUCY WATKIN
Melbourne - 24 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 21
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne - 45 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 20
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne – 35 points
Adelaide
Richmond
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Essendon
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 20
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Melbourne - 51 points
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Geelong
West Coast
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 19
TOTALS
Hawthorn 0-10 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Adelaide
Carlton 0-10 Richmond
Port Adelaide 0-10 Geelong
Sydney 9-1 West Coast
North Melbourne 8-2 Brisbane
Essendon 8-2 Fremantle
St Kilda 0-10 Collingwood
Gold Coast 8-2 Western Bulldogs