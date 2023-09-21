Nat Edwards has rocketed to the top of the tipping leaderboard, but there are plenty nipping at her heels. Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

THERE'S a new tipping sheriff in town, with Nat Edwards rocketing to the top of the leaderboard after tipping eight out of nine games correctly during round three.

But can she hold on to top spot after round four? Several of our tipsters have made some bold calls that, if right, could see Nat dethroned.

The majority of our tipsters have backed in North Melbourne to defeat Brisbane, with only two tipping the Lions while Izzy Huntington was the only tipster brave enough to back West Coast in over Sydney.

All of our tipsters are backing in a Friday night drubbing, with our experts predicting reinging premier Melbourne to defeat Hawthorn by an average margin of 44.2 points.

The Hawks were one of four teams to not get any love from the tipsters, while there were a few more bold calls made.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 34 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 23

GEMMA BASTIANI

Melbourne - 50 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 22

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 59 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 22

NINA MORRISON

Melbourne – 55 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 22

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 47 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 22

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 42 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 21

LUCY WATKIN

Melbourne - 24 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 21

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 45 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 20

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne – 35 points

Adelaide

Richmond

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Essendon

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 20

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Melbourne - 51 points

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Geelong

West Coast

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 19

TOTALS

Hawthorn 0-10 Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Adelaide

Carlton 0-10 Richmond

Port Adelaide 0-10 Geelong

Sydney 9-1 West Coast

North Melbourne 8-2 Brisbane

Essendon 8-2 Fremantle

St Kilda 0-10 Collingwood

Gold Coast 8-2 Western Bulldogs