The teams are in for Sunday's round four AFLW matches

Amber Clarke, Taylor Smith and Katie Shierlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE key forward Taylor Smith has recovered from her hamstring injury in time to take on North Melbourne, replacing the suspended Dakota Davidson and ensuring the Lions have some experience in attack.

The Roos have been boosted by the return of their own key forward in Kate Shierlaw (hamstring), while Jenna Bruton will play her first game for the season after overcoming a calf injury.

Tess Craven has been omitted, with last week's late inclusion Ailish Considine also making way.

Fremantle will welcome Phil Seth (hand/wrist) for her first game of the year, replacing Mikayla Hyde, while opponent Essendon will be without injured duo Daria Bannister (concussion) and Amber Clarke (knee).

The Bombers have made four changes in total, with tall West Aussie Matilda Dyke debuting against some of her old Claremont teammates and Kodi Jacques returning from suspension.

West Coast's Shanae Davison is back after a week on the sidelines with a shoulder complaint, the Eagles also bringing in youngster Abbey Bushby for Emily Elkington (concussion) and Sasha Goranova (dropped).

Last season's first-choice ruck Sarah Lakay remains an emergency.

The Western Bulldogs are unchanged for their key clash against Gold Coast, the Suns bringing in key back Viv Saad after she spent the first three rounds sidelined with a calf injury.

As confirmed earlier in the week, Sydney has given former No.1 pick Montana Ham a week off after a flare-up of her foot complaint, with Lauren Szigeti and Paige Sheppard returning.

St Kilda has recalled Ella Friend and Alice Burke, replacing Renee Saulitis (omitted) and J'Noemi Anderson (concussion), while Collingwood is unchanged.

The Pies have named train-on player and star VFLW Pie Jess Bates as one of their three emergencies, meaning they have dipped below 24 available players from their squad of 30.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Szigeti, P.Sheppard

Out: M.Beruldsen (omitted), M.Ham (foot)

WEST COAST

In: S.Davison, A.Bushby

Out: E.Elkington (concussion), S.Goranova (omitted)

North Melbourne v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Shierlaw, J.Bruton

Out: T.Craven (omitted), A.Considine (omitted)

Milestones: Kim Rennie - 50 games

BRISBANE

In: T.Smith

Out: D.Davidson (suspension)

Essendon v Fremantle at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.Morcom, K.Jacques, M.Dyke, J.Doonan

Out: L.Cutting (omitted), A.Van Loon (omitted), A.Clarke (knee), D.Bannister (concussion)

FREMANTLE

In: P.Seth

Out: M.Hyde (omitted)

St Kilda v Collingwood at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: E.Friend, A.Burke

Out: R.Saulitis (omitted), J.Anderson (concussion)

COLLINGWOOD

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Heritage Bank Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: V.Saad

Out: C.McCrossan (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: Nil