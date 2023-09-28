NAT EDWARDS is sitting pretty atop the tipping leaderboard, but Michael Whiting and Riley Beveridge are nipping at her heels.
But with the trio all tipping the exact same outcomes for round five, the only hope of dethroning Nat comes in the form of Gemma Bastiani, who has tipped two different outcomes. Could these bold calls be enough to see Gemma leapfrop the leading pack?
Our tipsters were only in agreement in one game, with no one backing Hawthorn to defeat Brisbane at Frankston on Sunday.
Michael Whiting was the only tipster backing Fremantle, while Sarah Black has tipped West Coast to get their first win of the season over Port Adelaide.
Lucy Watkin has boldly tipped Gold Coast to deliver Adelaide its first loss of the season.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 10 points
Richmond
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 30
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 34 points
Richmond
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 29
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 23 points
Richmond
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 29
GEMMA BASTIANI
Melbourne - 20 points
Fremantle
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 28
NINA MORRISON
Geelong - eight points
Richmond
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 28
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 23 points
Richmond
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 28
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 24 points
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 28
LUCY WATKIN
Geelong - seven points
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 28
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne - 19 points
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 27
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Melbourne - 24 points
Richmond
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 23
TOTALS
Geelong 2-8 Melbourne
Richmond 9-1 Fremantle
Carlton 8-2 Sydney
Western Bulldogs 7-3 St Kilda
West Coast 1-9 Port Adelaide
Collingwood 7-3 Essendon
North Melbourne 9-1 Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 0-10 Brisbane
Adelaide 9-1 Gold Coast