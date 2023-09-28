With plenty of tantalising match-ups ahead in round five, check out who our experts are backing to win

NAT EDWARDS is sitting pretty atop the tipping leaderboard, but Michael Whiting and Riley Beveridge are nipping at her heels.

But with the trio all tipping the exact same outcomes for round five, the only hope of dethroning Nat comes in the form of Gemma Bastiani, who has tipped two different outcomes. Could these bold calls be enough to see Gemma leapfrop the leading pack?

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2023

Our tipsters were only in agreement in one game, with no one backing Hawthorn to defeat Brisbane at Frankston on Sunday.

Michael Whiting was the only tipster backing Fremantle, while Sarah Black has tipped West Coast to get their first win of the season over Port Adelaide.

Lucy Watkin has boldly tipped Gold Coast to deliver Adelaide its first loss of the season.

Check out our experts' tips below.

Learn More 22:50

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 10 points

Richmond

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 30

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 34 points

Richmond

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 29

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 23 points

Richmond

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 29

GEMMA BASTIANI

Melbourne - 20 points

Fremantle

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 28

NINA MORRISON

Geelong - eight points

Richmond

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 28

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 23 points

Richmond

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 28

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 24 points

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 28

LUCY WATKIN

Geelong - seven points

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 28

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 19 points

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 27

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Melbourne - 24 points

Richmond

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 23

TOTALS

Geelong 2-8 Melbourne

Richmond 9-1 Fremantle

Carlton 8-2 Sydney

Western Bulldogs 7-3 St Kilda

West Coast 1-9 Port Adelaide

Collingwood 7-3 Essendon

North Melbourne 9-1 Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn 0-10 Brisbane

Adelaide 9-1 Gold Coast