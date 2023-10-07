The Giants have secured their first win of the season with a 20-point victory over West Coast

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has ended its five-game losing streak with a defiant performance, claiming a comfortable 20-point win over West Coast.

The fabled 'big, big sound' from Sydney's west returned on Saturday when the Giants overcame a slow start to seal a 6.8 (44) to 3.6 (24) victory over the Eagles at Blacktown and put their winless first half of the season behind them.

The ever-prolific Alyce Parker (23 disposals, 10 clearances, 16 contested possessions) was reliably prominent for the hosts, supported by Nicola Barr and Rebecca Beeson.

But it was 18-year-old Zarlie Goldsworthy who stole the show with her class.

The emerging star kicked three goals in an electric performance.

The Eagles' own young gun Ella Roberts also shone, kickstarting the match with the opening goal.

Former Giant Aimee Schmidt backed up Roberts' goal with one of her own to build the margin to 12 points before quarter time, but it would be the last time the visitors would slot a major.

A skirmish erupted as tempers boiled in the second term and GWS debutant Rene Caris took advantage of a momentarily distracted West Coast to kick her first career goal.

Chloe Dalton put the Giants in front for the first time before a monster effort by the Eagles drew level 2.5 (17) by halftime.

There was no stopping a surging 'orange tsunami' in the second half, with GWS gathering four more contested possessions and 10 more uncontested disposals in comparison to West Coast's in the third term.

Three majors to Zarlie Goldsworthy and one from skipper Alicia Eva blew the margin out to 26 points, effectively ending the contest.

The Giants (1-5) have a chance to build a winning streak when they take on St Kilda next round, while West Coast (1-5) face an uphill battle against reigning premier Melbourne.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Roberts' mighty mitts brings flying start Ella Roberts sticks an impressive contested grab and converts with class

00:37 Caris slams though special first as tensions rise Rene Caris runs onto a loose ball and kicks her first major for the Giants after some rough and tumble in the build-up

00:38 Electric Eva bender continues Giant surge Alicia Eva nails a slick running snap to lift the home crowd and maintain the momentum

00:30 Zarlie's strike of gold worthy of celebration Zarlie Goldsworthy drills her second major after the three-quarter time siren as GWS steps closer to its maiden win of the season

00:34 Goldsworthy sealer brings delight after bodies fly Zarlie Goldsworthy nails the door shut with her third major after a heavy aerial contest

04:33 AFLW Highlights: GWS v West Coast The Giants and Eagles clash in round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:54 AFLW full post-match, R6: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round six's match against GWS

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.0 2.5 4.7 6.8 (44)

WEST COAST 2.4 2.5 2.5 3.6 (24)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy 3, Caris, Dalton, Eva

West Coast: Roberts, Schmidt, Hooker

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Barr, Parker, Zreika

West Coast: Roberts, Smith, Swanson, Thomas

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

West Coast: Goranova (knee)

Crowd: TBC at Blacktown International Sports Park