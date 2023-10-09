Who made Sarah Black's Team of the Week in round six?

Emma O'Driscoll, Anne Hatchard and Eden Zanker. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE PRESPAKIS sisters could not be split when it came to afl.com.au's Team of the Week for round six.

Maddy (Essendon) and Georgie (Geelong) both starred in different ways when they met in Warrnambool, with the Bombers taking home an upset win over the Cats.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Elisabeth Georgostathis (Western Bulldogs), Claudia Gunjaca (Geelong), Lucy McEvoy (Sydney), Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle), Gab Pound (Carlton)

Fremantle star O'Driscoll was kept busier than she would have liked, recording 28 disposals and 15 intercepts, while Georgostathis (29) was the Bulldogs' best, albeit spending the last quarter in the midfield.

Elisabeth Georgostathis in action during the AFLW Round 6 match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Whitten Oval, October 06, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gunjaca (12 touches, 10 intercepts) stood up under the Bombers' heat, McEvoy (18 and 11) was a cool head amid a chaotic game and Pound (22 and nine) is back to her best.

MIDFIELDERS

Jess Good (Carlton), Anne Hatchard (Adelaide), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Georgie Prespakis (Geelong), Maddy Prespakis (Essendon), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

Good (19 disposals, 17 hitouts and a goal) starred in the ruck and when resting up forward against the Dogs.

The Prespakis sisters went head-to-head and both excelled: Georgie winning out in the clearances (10, with 26 disposals) and Maddy in disposals (33, with six clearances).

Madison Prespakis in action during the round six AFLW match between Essendon and Geelong at Reid Oval on October 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide duo Hatchard (33, four clearances, two goals) and Marinoff (27, 14 tackles and two goals) were simply phenomenal against a fierce Melbourne outfit, and Rowbottom (31, 13 tackles, five clearances) shook off a Tiger tag.

FORWARDS

Nat Exon (St Kilda), Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS), Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon), Eden Zanker (Melbourne)

Power forwards Randall and Zanker kicked five goals apiece, the latter doing so against a powerful Adelaide backline.

Goldsworthy was a match-winner for GWS with three goals from her 17 disposals, Toogood recorded another 24 disposals and a goal, while Exon was the difference against Hawthorn with 17 and two.

INTERCHANGE

Emily Bates (Hawthorn), Laura Gardiner (Sydney) Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne), Vivien Saad (Gold Coast)

North Melbourne duo Riddell (37, six clearances) and Garner (30 and 508m gained) were at their very best in the big win over Fremantle, while Bates (31, 11 tackles, 10 clearances) nearly got the Hawks over the line by herself.

Saad (14, nine intercepts) held the fort for the Suns, and Gardiner (33, seven tackles, six clearances) has now shot up to second in the AFLCA votes after another strong performance.