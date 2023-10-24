Britney Gutknecht kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Britney Gutknecht has had her rough conduct charge dismissed at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Gutknecht was sent straight to the Tribunal for her huge tackle on Sydney's Paige Sheppard during the Bulldogs' 57-point loss to Sydney on Saturday.

While Gutknecht earned a free kick for the tackle at the time, the Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, meaning she faced a ban of three-plus matches.

Sheppard, who was concussed in the incident, had received the ball at half-back and was drilled into the Whitten Oval turf by Gutknecht who approached from behind.

However, the 22-year-old is now free to play the final two rounds of the season after having the charge dismissed.

The Bulldogs are anchored to the bottom of the ladder and remain winless after eight rounds.

They face fellow lowly side West Coast on Saturday, before finishing their season with a clash against North Melbourne.