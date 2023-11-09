Gold Coast isn't shying away from the biggest game it's played since 2020

Gold Coast players during a training session at Austworld Centre Oval on November 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Cameron Joyce says his team will embrace the pressure of Saturday night's elimination final against Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The Suns qualified for their first post-season match since 2020 after taking care of Greater Western Sydney and Essendon in the past fortnight, and Joyce said there was no reason to stop now.

"There's always pressure in finals," Joyce said on Thursday.

"It's an elimination final, the loser goes home.

"I take the mentality that we want to lean into it rather than take the pressure off.

"We want these games. We want to embrace these games. We're looking forward to it."

After taking over as coach following a winless 2021, Joyce has seen a steady rise from three wins and a draw in season six to five wins in season seven and now six wins and a draw this year.

"Last year we missed out narrowly and we understand the feeling of that," he said.

"There's no guarantee that we'll automatically be back here again.

"We've got to embrace that, get excited about it and make sure we put our best foot forward so we can keep going.

"We want to make sure we make the most of it."

The Suns are hopeful of regaining Elise Barwick, who missed the victory over the Bombers with concussion.

Joyce said despite playing the Swans last year and during the pre-season, this contest was a totally clean slate, with both his team and that coached by Scott Gowans completely different now.

"I think both teams have changed a hell of a lot," he said.

Darcie Davies celebrates after kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Great Barrier Reef Arena in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think it's just a totally different game, to be honest.

"Niamh McLaughlin was here for six days and played a game of footy (in the pre-season). Lucy Single was playing her (tagging) role for the first time.

"They're just a couple of examples of how we've evolved as a footy team both individually and collectively."