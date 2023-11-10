See all your club's list changes ahead of the 2024 AFLW season

Sarah Perkins kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Essendon in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the season over for 10 AFLW clubs, teams are making calls on how their list will look ahead of the 2023 AFLW Draft.

Keep up with every club's list changes below.

Last updated: November 10, 2023

ADELAIDE

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

BRISBANE

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

CARLTON

Delistings Retirements TBC Phoebe McWilliams

COLLINGWOOD

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

ESSENDON

Delistings Retirements TBC Jess Wuetschner

FREMANTLE

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

GEELONG

Delistings Retirements TBC Renee Garing

GOLD COAST

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

HAWTHORN

Delistings Retirements Janet Baird

Sarah Perkins Tamara Luke

Tegan Cunningham

Akec Makur Chuot

Catherine Brown



HAWTHORN has delisted Sarah Perkins and Janet Baird after the pair's two seasons with the Hawks.

Perkins, 30, featured five times for Hawthorn, while Baird played one game after both were in Hawthorn's inaugural squad in season seven.

Across her AFLW career, Perkins has played 40 games for four different clubs.

"We thank Sarah and Janet for their contribution to our football club across the past two seasons," Hawks AFLW list manager Mitchell Cashion said.

"They will always be inaugural Hawks and we wish them all the best for what comes next."

The Hawks finished 14th in 2023 with a 3-7 win-loss record.

MELBOURNE

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

NORTH MELBOURNE

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

PORT ADELAIDE

RICHMOND

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

ST KILDA

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

SYDNEY

Delistings Retirements TBC TBC

WEST COAST

Delistings Retirements TBC Jess Sedunary

WESTERN BULLDOGS