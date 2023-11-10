WITH the season over for 10 AFLW clubs, teams are making calls on how their list will look ahead of the 2023 AFLW Draft.
Keep up with every club's list changes below.
Last updated: November 10, 2023
ADELAIDE
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
BRISBANE
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
CARLTON
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
Phoebe McWilliams
COLLINGWOOD
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
ESSENDON
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
Jess Wuetschner
FREMANTLE
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
GEELONG
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
Renee Garing
GOLD COAST
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
HAWTHORN
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
Janet Baird
|
Tamara Luke
HAWTHORN has delisted Sarah Perkins and Janet Baird after the pair's two seasons with the Hawks.
Perkins, 30, featured five times for Hawthorn, while Baird played one game after both were in Hawthorn's inaugural squad in season seven.
Across her AFLW career, Perkins has played 40 games for four different clubs.
"We thank Sarah and Janet for their contribution to our football club across the past two seasons," Hawks AFLW list manager Mitchell Cashion said.
"They will always be inaugural Hawks and we wish them all the best for what comes next."
The Hawks finished 14th in 2023 with a 3-7 win-loss record.
MELBOURNE
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
NORTH MELBOURNE
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
PORT ADELAIDE
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
Maggie MacLachlan
|
Erin Phillips
RICHMOND
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
ST KILDA
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
SYDNEY
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
TBC
WEST COAST
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
Jess Sedunary
WESTERN BULLDOGS
|Delistings
|Retirements
|
TBC
|
Richelle Cranston