Sarah Perkins kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Essendon in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos
BROUGHT TO YOU BYHostplus

WITH the season over for 10 AFLW clubs, teams are making calls on how their list will look ahead of the 2023 AFLW Draft.

Keep up with every club's list changes below.

Last updated: November 10, 2023

Who's hanging up the boots? Your club's retiring players

ADELAIDE

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

 

BRISBANE

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

 

CARLTON

Delistings Retirements

TBC

Phoebe McWilliams

 

COLLINGWOOD

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

 

ESSENDON

Delistings Retirements

TBC

Jess Wuetschner

 

FREMANTLE

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

 

GEELONG

Delistings Retirements

TBC

Renee Garing

 

GOLD COAST

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

 

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

 

HAWTHORN

Delistings Retirements

Janet Baird
Sarah Perkins

Tamara Luke
Tegan Cunningham
Akec Makur Chuot
Catherine Brown


HAWTHORN has delisted Sarah Perkins and Janet Baird after the pair's two seasons with the Hawks.

Perkins, 30, featured five times for Hawthorn, while Baird played one game after both were in Hawthorn's inaugural squad in season seven.

Across her AFLW career, Perkins has played 40 games for four different clubs. 

"We thank Sarah and Janet for their contribution to our football club across the past two seasons," Hawks AFLW list manager Mitchell Cashion said.

"They will always be inaugural Hawks and we wish them all the best for what comes next."

The Hawks finished 14th in 2023 with a 3-7 win-loss record.

MELBOURNE

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

NORTH MELBOURNE

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

 

PORT ADELAIDE

Delistings Retirements

Maggie MacLachlan
Jade Halfpenny
Jade De Melo
Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap
Jacqui Yorston

Erin Phillips

 

RICHMOND

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

ST KILDA

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

SYDNEY

Delistings Retirements

TBC

TBC

 

WEST COAST

Delistings Retirements

TBC

Jess Sedunary

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Delistings Retirements

TBC

Richelle Cranston