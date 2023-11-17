Shineah Goody of South Australia in action during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and South Australia at Pentanet Stadium on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has rounded out its pre-draft academy selections with the signing of last year's player of the under-18 national championships, Shineah Goody.

A silky mid-sized player who can line up in the midfield or on either flank, Goody has elite disposal skills and is an incredibly driven character.

Hailing from Edithburgh on the Yorke Peninsula, Goody has already had to commit significant travel time to her football journey since debuting at SANFLW level at 15.

Expansion clubs Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney have had the option over the past three drafts to sign up to three players out of their academies, with clubs only taking up the signing mechanism this year.

The academy signings are separate from the AFLW Draft in a month's time, and all four clubs will still need to take a minimum of two list spots each into the night.

Goody joins previously announced signings Lauren Young and Molly Brooksby at the Power.

(L-R): Elaine Grigg, Lauren Young and Shineah Goody pose for a photo after South Australia defeated Vic Metro in an under-18 girls' match on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon added classy midfielder Amy Gaylor to its already strong engine room.

A powerful athlete, Gaylor was restricted to just six Coates Talent League games this year due to a knee injury, but recovered in time to star at the AFLW Combine, particularly in the jumping categories.

Gaylor's a well-balanced player with a good mix between defensive tackling work round the contest and ability to break away in clearances.

Sydney also announced on Friday it had added Holly Cooper to its list.

The midfielder has been travelling from her home town of Newcastle to play for Manly Wolves in the AFL Sydney competition, and dominated nearly every category at the AFLW Combine.

Cooper can play either as an inside midfielder or on the wing and is a powerful runner out of the contest, using the footy well by both hand and foot.

Hawthorn announced its three signings from the Eastern Ranges earlier this week, with midfielders Laura Stone and Hayley McLaughlin joining ruck/forward Jess Vukic.

Holly Cooper in action during round two of the Coates Talent League Girls series on March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Academy pre-draft signings

Essendon: Amy Gaylor (Calder Cannons/Strathmore)

Hawthorn: Hayley McLaughlin (Eastern Ranges/Blackburn), Laura Stone (Eastern Ranges/South Belgrave-Lysterfield Wolves), Jess Vukic (Eastern Ranges/Vermont)

Port Adelaide: Molly Brooksby (Norwood/Golden Grove), Shineah Goody (Woodville-West Torrens/Henley), Lauren Young (West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints)

Sydney: Holly Cooper (Manly Wolves/Cardiff Hawks)