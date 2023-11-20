The NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour continues its journey across the country this week, following a special visit to the Tiwi Islands to conclude its time in the Northern Territory

Community footballers from the Tiwi Island Football League's women's competition welcome the 2023 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour. Photos: Jono Laird

As part of its journey in the Top End, women's football's most prestigious piece of silverware came face-to-face with Australia’s longest-surviving inhabitant, Adelaide River’s saltwater crocodiles, before cooling off in Litchfield National Park at the picturesque Florence Falls.



Following its scenic road trip, the Cup visited TIO Stadium to inspire the next generation of female footballers at the Under 18s twilight match between St Warriors and Southern Districts. The Cup then met its pint-sized heroes at PINT Football Club’s NAB Auskick centre and Mother Theresa Primary School where it was met with admiration from footballers and students alike.

The 2023 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour visits Litchfield National Park as part of its journey to the Northern Territory. Photo: Jono Laird





To round out its tour up North, the Cup made a special visit to the Tiwi Islands to surprise the island’s inaugural women’s football competition.



In its first year, the Tiwi Island Football League's women’s competition has established seven women’s teams with 270 women playing the 14-round season that began in August. Tiwi women are also kicking goals off the field, with nine women coaching and 12 women umpiring in the competition.



The NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour will touch down in far-north Queensland today as it visits AFL House Cape York before it jets off to Brisbane ahead of the NAB AFLW Preliminary Finals this weekend.