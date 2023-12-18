The next generation of AFLW stars will officially join the competition in Monday night's 2023 draft

The 2023 AFLW Draft will kick off at 7pm AEDT on Monday, December 18. Picture: AFL Media

THE 2023 AFLW Draft kicks off on Monday at 7pm AEDT, with all 18 clubs set to welcome new talent to their respective lists.

After an action-packed trade period, the Western Bulldogs are set to hit the draft hard, holding the coveted No.1 pick as well as picks No.4, 6 and 11.

Collingwood also holds a strong hand, with picks No.8 and 9, while Melbourne has pick No.5 after sending Eliza West and Casey Sherriff to Hawthorn during the trade period.

After a lacklustre 2023 season, West Coast holds pick No.2 as well as 14, with newly appointed coach Daisy Pearce set to draft the first players of her coaching career.

The action kicks off at 7pm AEST, and you can watch it all live and free in the player below.