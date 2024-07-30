Drop the deets in the group chat and get the family organised, AFLW tickets are on sale now

Kim Rennie signs an autograph for a fan during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRE UP the group chat and crack open the calendar, AFLW tickets are on sale now.

Club members can get their hands on tickets from 10am, with tickets released to the general public at 2pm, with all times local to the games' venues.

Tickets for under-18s are free again this season, with general admission tickets costing $15 each.

GET YOUR TICKETS AFLW 2024 season fixture

Don't miss a minute of the action when your favourite team takes to the field in 2024, so get the troops organised and get your tickets sorted now.

Ticket for weeks one to nine are on sale now, with tickets for week 10 to be released later in the season. Ticketing information for week eight's Western Derby will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

With each team playing 11 matches across 10 weeks, there's plenty of opportunity to see your favourite players in action on weekends and during the week.

Featuring games at historic and local venues such as Victoria Park, Mission Whitten Oval and Henson Park, fans can make a day of it with exciting food and entertainment offerings to again feature at grounds.

Kicking off with the season opener in Sydney on Friday, August 30, Sydney's Chloe Molloy faces off her former side when the Swans host Collingwood at North Sydney Oval.

It's not the only rivalry to feature in week one, with fans set to see double when Richmond's Sarah Hosking faces off against twin Jess in her new West Coast colours, while Port Adelaide and Adelaide will meet in the third AFLW Showdown.

So snap up your tickets before they're gone and get ready for big season of AFLW action.