Western Bulldogs coach Tam Hyett. Picture: Western Bulldogs Football Club

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part pre-season special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

It's the Western Bulldogs and Carlton's turn, and be sure to check back later in the week for the next instalment where the Credit crew will be looking at Fremantle and Collingwood.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

The big question mark

How do the Western Bulldogs cope with so much youth and inexperience?

Having overturned a third of the list, as well as their head coach, Gemma Bastiani questions what this means for the Dogs this year.

"The positive side of it is they've got a period of grace… they've got the grace to make mistakes this year," she said.

Pass mark

At least one win.

The Dogs need to have at least one victory to build from going forward to relieve that pressure valve and generate motivation among the group.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith (Gold Coast), Zimmorlei Farquharson, Analea McKee (Brisbane), Ellie Gavalas (North Melbourne), Vaomua Laloifi (Carlton), Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Brooke Barwick, Elaine Grigg, Cleo Buttifant, Jorja Borg (draft)

Outs: Kirsty Lamb (Port Adelaide), Katie Lynch (Gold Coast), Celine Moody (Carlton), Gabrielle Newton (Fremantle), Richelle Cranston, Kirsten McLeod (retired), Daisy Bateman, Bailey Hunt, Millie Brown, Gemma Lagioia (delisted)

Check out the full discussion below to hear all this, as well as chat around players in new positions, who the side's "sleeper agent" is, and the freedom the team expects the Dogs to play with this year.

CARLTON

The big question mark

Can they add the next layer to their game?

"It's about building out that gameplan," Black said.

"They hunt, they tackle really well… so it's about building out and layering that gameplan."

Pass mark

Top half of the bottom 10 on the ladder.

Sarah Black isn't expecting a surge into finals for the Blues this year, but some tangible improvement across the board.

"A solid 11th, 12th is achievable," Black said.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Celine Moody (Western Bulldogs), Tarni Brown (Collingwood), Yasmin Duursma (Port Adelaide), Lila Keck, Meg Robertson (draft), Jade Halfpenny (replacement signing)

Outs: Vaomua Laloifi (Western Bulldogs), Annie Lee (Collingwood), Paige Trudgeon (St Kilda), Phoebe McWilliams (retired), Daisy Walker (delisted, then GWS), Imogen Milford, Chloe Wrigley (delisted)

Inactive: Erone Fitzpatrick (ACL)

Check out the full discussion below to hear about a potential positional change for a star player, the confidence of the side's youth, and more.