It's one of the biggest rivalries in the men's game and things are about to heat up when Adelaide and Port Adelaide's AFLW sides clash on Saturday

Port Adelaide's Janelle Cuthbertson and Adelaide's Sarah Allan pose for a photo during the 2024 AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SHOWDOWN has become one of the most exciting rivalries in the country and when Adelaide and Port Adelaide go head-to-head, it's always a must-watch encounter.

The men's version of the storied clash has been fierce, with plenty of memorable moments having been created over the 55-match rivalry. Who could forget Jordan Dawson's after-the-siren goal in 2022 or Chad Wingard announcing himself on the big stage back in 2013?

AFL legend Malcolm Blight once said there is "no doubt it is the greatest rivalry in football".

There's been two instalments in the women's game since the Power joined the competition for season seven and the Crows have won bragging rights on both occasions.

Former Crows captain Chelsea Randall lit the inaugural AFLW Showdown alight in 2022, booting three goals from 27 disposals in an inspiring performance that saw her side secure a 60-point win.

Port Adelaide was far more competitive the second time around, leading the Crows at half-time before a six-goal second half saw Matthew Clarke's side clinch a 30-point victory. Irish winger Niamh Kelly was awarded the Showdown Medal that day for her impressive outing where she amassed 28 disposals, six clearances and a goal.

Can the Power take it up to their crosstown rivals in round one or will the Crows continue their dominance over the ‘little sister'?

Here's five things to watch out for ahead of a mouth-watering Showdown.

LIFE AFTER ERIN

Erin Phillips is arguably the most decorated player in AFLW history, and she has well and truly left her mark on both South Australian sides during her footballing career. Phillips, a dual League best and fairest, booted 50 goals for Adelaide, winning three AFLW premierships during her 46-game stint at the Crows.

The three-time All-Australian then became Port Adelaide's inaugural captain when it entered the competition, following in her father Greg's footsteps. The dynamic midfielder/forward will go down as one of the greatest to ever pull on a football jumper and her impact and legacy in South Australia will never be forgotten.

Erin Phillips with former teammate Chelsea Randall after the AFLW R10 match between Port Adelaide and GWS at Alberton Oval on November 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But what happens now? Port Adelaide has appointed former Docker Janelle Cuthbertson as its new skipper, and she is adamant that she will bring her own leadership style to Alberton. "It's big shoes to fill, I'm not going to deny that," Cuthbertson said at a press conference. "I'll try and lead like Janelle and do my own thing and build on what (Phillips) laid in those last couple of years."

While Phillips didn't quite reach the on-field heights she did during her prime at Adelaide, her loss leaves a big hole at the club. Abbey Dowrick and Maria Moloney will need to continue their progression as midfielders but watch out for youngsters such as Hannah Ewings and Sachi Syme to step up in Phillips' absence.

NEW CROWS CO-CAPTAINS

The Crows are set to usher in a new era and freshly appointed co-captains Ebony Marinoff and Sarah Allan are going to be right at the forefront of that. Allan has become one of the game's most reliable defenders and is a crucial piece to the Crows' defensive set-up, while Marinoff is one of the game's most decorated players, having won two club best and fairests and earned six All-Australian blazers.

While both have been on-field leaders for several seasons now, the pair received strong support from the playing group to lead them forward officially, after Chelsea Randall stepped down from the role last year.

"I'm so passionate about this footy club and have been ever since I walked in the door, so it's a huge privilege," Marinoff said.

The star duo are well-respected across the competition and are key drivers of standards at West Lakes. Randall has been a powerhouse at this club for so long so they're big boots to fill, but these two are more than capable of being the driving force as the Crows look to get back to Grand Final day once more.

Adelaide's 2024 leadership group (L-R): Jessica Allan, Najwa Allen, Ebony Marinoff, Sarah Allan, Anne Hatchard and Eloise Jones. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT’S BOOM RECRUITS

Port Adelaide has had two seasons of teething now and is ready to improve once more in 2024. The Power have won just three matches in their brief history so far, but there's been plenty to like over the off-season down at Alberton.

Perhaps their biggest off-season coup was luring former Western Bulldogs veteran Kirsty Lamb away from the Kennel. Lamb arrived at Port Adelaide as a part of a whopping 11-club AFLW trade and is set to add plenty of experience to Port Adelaide's onball brigade.

"She has so much experience, the way she will be able to mentor the midfield will go a long way," Lucy Watkin said on the Credit to the Girls podcast.

Kirsty Lamb gets a kick away during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Alberton Oval on August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lamb will provide plenty of help to the likes of Dowrick and Moloney, who at times struggled to contend with the more ready-made midfields of other sides in their first two seasons. The 67-game star is one of the most courageous players in the competition and is ready to make her mark on this new and improving Port Adelaide side. The Power have also added some exceptional young talent to their list this season, adding Lauren Young, Shineah Goody and Molly Brooksby as pre-season selection signings.

While Young, arguably the best talent to get drafted last year, will miss with an ACL injury, Goody and Brooksby could have an immediate impact. Goody is an all-round athletic talent, while Brooksby is as reliable as they come and an elite ball user.

CAN CROWS LEVEL UP?

Adelaide has been one of the most successful AFLW clubs in the competition's history and it looks likely to contend once more in 2024. After falling agonisingly short of North Melbourne in a one-point preliminary final loss last year, Matthew Clarke's side will be hoping to get back to the biggest stage of all this season.

Marinoff and midfield star Anne Hatchard have been two of the best players in recent times and will pick up where they left off, while defender Chelsea Biddell is a back-to-back All-Australian calibre defender. Niamh Kelly is one of the best wingers in the competition and Danielle Ponter booted 20 goals last campaign as she continued to dominate inside 50 with added midfield time too.

But where does their improvement come from? It's time for those who have been around the traps for several years to step up and help that elite A-grade talent take the Crows back to the promised land. Young tall Zoe Prowse is highly rated internally and is tipped to take her game to another level this campaign, while Kiera Mueller, Maddi Newman and Hannah Munyard are other players who are ready to take their game to the next level. There's no reason the Crows can't bounce back in 2024.

Adelaide players celebrate their win during the AFLW R1 match against Port Adelaide Power at Norwood Oval on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RETURN OF THE ICONIC PRISON BARS

Port Adelaide is set to don the iconic prison bars once more under Saturday night lights in round one. It's a landmark moment for Lauren Arnell's side, wearing its heritage guernsey for the first AFLW Showdown at Alberton Oval. The Power wore the prison bars for over 120 years in the SANFL competition and the guernsey has become symbolic for the football club.

"As a playing group, we embrace the history of this club and are so proud to honour those who came before us by wearing this guernsey," captain Cuthbertson said last month.

Port Adelaide has been fighting to wear the black and white striped prison bars more often for a number of years. The men's side wore the guernsey in both Showdowns this season. We can't wait to watch the likes of Ash Saint and Gemma Houghton strut their stuff in this iconic guernsey.