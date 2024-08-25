She burst onto the AFLW scene despite not technically being eligible to play yet, but there are plenty of things you don't know about Matilda Scholz. She tells Sophie Welsh about her guerrilla AFLW marketing campaign, robot dogs and the Pitch Perfect soundtrack

Matilda Scholz poses for a photo during Port Adelaide's team photo day on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From fears of robot dogs to being reincarnated as a dolphin, some of the answers did surprise us.

Up first is Port Adelaide ruck Matilda Scholz, who burst onto the AFLW scene in season seven as a pre-draft signing.

But there's more to Matilda than her footballing ability.

Matilda Scholz (left) and Sachi Syme celebrate a goal during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

What’s your middle name?

Jane (super basic, I know).

Is there a story behind your middle name?

Mum's middle name is Jane and she's trying to start a tradition!

What’s your hometown?

Adelaide.

What’s your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is the whole world being AI or robots and I'm the only real person. Even my dog is a robot and against me. So it's me v the world.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

No one really knows that I actually want to be an actress. I did drama all through school and wanted to study it further but it seemed impractical with footy as well.

Steak night or parma night?

Parmy every day of the week. Parmy with pineapple on it, specifically.

What’s your coffee order?

I'm more of a Redbull girl but at the coffee shop I either get a chai latte or iced chai or caramel milkshake depending on my mood.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin. If reincarnation is true, I want to come back and live as a dolphin in my next life.

Do you drive solo to training or carpool?

Carpool to get the vibes up!!

Who do you carpool with?

Depending on where I'm coming from, it used to be Alex Ballard last season or this season it's usually (partner) Abbey Dowrick and I try and make her listen to the Pitch Perfect sound track because I LOVE Pitch Perfect but she's not a fan.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

The best non-footy lesson I've learnt is to just try everything. I try and say yes to as many things as possible because you never know where they could take you. For example, I said yes to doing a bit of modelling, it didn't take me anywhere but it was fun while it lasted and a good experience!

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

The local dog park Abbey and I take Maverick (our psycho dog) to every morning and afternoon is the Roy Marten Dog Park. I'm even a part of the 4pm dog group, a group of people of a variety of ages, and some of the oldies even said they'll come to a game or two!

Matilda Scholz with her pet dog, Maverick. Picture: Supplied

Who's your best friend at the club? (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Oh no hard question!! I love everyone. Maybe Amelie Borg.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Troy Wilkie is the GOAT (greatest of all time). He's a previous Glenelg coach so we've been at the same club for at least four years now and he gives me movie recommendations or speeches to watch pre-game so I get hyped. He's also great to banter with/bully (kidding, it's reciprocated).

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Ultra-slick-back ponytail potentially with a white ribbon.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

At the time I am writing this, yes.

Is it full-time or part-time?

Currently I'm working part-time but I think I'm moving to casual in a few weeks!

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

I wasn't there to witness these unfortunately but Mum (Peta Scholz nee Squire) winning gold at the 1999 World Netball Championships and gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games is a pretty cool non-footy sporting moment.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Someone once said Blake Lively which was the biggest compliment ever.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Rival Brothers Coffee Roasters is a classic that we all go to after training. Good chai lattes, good banana bread, good food. Otherwise, the Precinct at Alberton is a great spot, with a deck overlooking our home ground at Alberton Oval.

Recommend a movie or book

Pitch Perfect 1, 2 and 3.

