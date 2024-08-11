L-R: Havana Harris, India Rasheed, Sophie McKay, Ash Centra, Zippy Fish. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FUTURE of the AFLW could rest in the hands of the new 'fab five'.

This year's draft crop looms as one of the strongest we have ever seen, both in terms of star quality at the top and hidden gems later on.

The likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers  and JuJu Watkins have revolutionised women's basketball in America.

AFLW's Fab Five: The players set to revolutionise footy

These draft prospects will feature on highlight reels for years to come

We could have our own version of that with Ash Centra, Havana Harris, Zippy Fish, Sophie McKay and India Rasheed.

These are the five players from the Marsh AFLW National Academy who are set to become appointment viewing for all footy fans.

Ash Centra

Position: Midfielder/forward
Club: Gippsland Power
Height: 174cm
Key attributes: Kicking, decision making

Centra might be one of the most polished players we have seen come through the pathway in quite some time. Staff at the Gippsland Power labelled her a 'generational talent' nearly 24 months out from draft day. Centra plays at her own pace and lets her incredible kicking and vision dictate the flow of the game. In a Coates Talent League game earlier this year, Centra recorded 47 disposals and four goals in a stunning display.

Draft prospect showreel: Ash Centra

Potential top draft prospect Ash Centra gathered 47 disposals and kicked four goals in the Coates Talent League

Havana Harris

Position: Ruck/midfielder
Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy
Height: 181cm
Key attributes: Strength, ball magnet

We haven't seen too many players with the skillset that Harris has. One moment, she'll be winning the hitouts as a ruck. The next, she'll be standing there at the ready as a bonafide midfielder. Harris excels at winning the contested ball and bursting from the contest. Through her four Coates Talent League games with the Suns Academy, Harris averaged 28 disposals.

Future star showreel: Havana Harris

Draft prospect Havana Harris tore up the Coates Talent League on the weekend. Check out her best moments

Zippy Fish

Position: Midfielder
Club: East Fremantle
Height: 160cm
Key attributes: Kicking, speed

Zipporah 'Zippy' Fish is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch. As a smaller midfielder, Fish cuts up opponents with her mix of speed, evasion and outstanding kicking. The West Australian star looks up to Monique Conti, and it's not hard to see the similarities in their games. Despite playing three fewer games than most, Fish finished fourth for overall disposals in the WAFLW this year.

Draft Diaries: Zippy Fish on playing like Conti, continual improvement

Draft prospect and East Fremantle Sharks midfielder Zippy Fish chats about AFLW National academy, the upcoming draft and her favourite player Mon Conti.

Sophie McKay

Position: Midfielder
Club: Sandringham Dragons
Height: 168cm
Key attributes: Speed, strength

Carlton father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay is a big-game player. In last year's U17 Futures match, she was named best on ground with 30 disposals to her name. She's added goalkicking to her resume too, with three brilliant goals for the Marsh AFLW Academy in a game earlier this year. McKay is the daughter of Andrew and sister of current Blue, Abbie.

Draft Diaries: Meet Blues father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay

Draft prospect and Sandringham Dragons midfielder Sophie McKay talks about her football journey and keeping perspective ahead of the draft

India Rasheed

Position: Midfielder/forward
Club: Sturt
Height: 174cm
Key attributes: Kicking, overhead marking

As a 17-year-old, Rasheed showed her wares playing as a tall forward for South Australia alongside Lauren Young. This year, a shift to more midfield time has seen Rasheed truly excel. She models her game on Christian Petracca and she finished top five in the SANFLW for total disposals. Rasheed is capable of some massive games, with three goals and 36 disposals against Central Districts a real highlight. Indy is the daughter of tennis great Roger Rasheed.

India Rasheed kicks the ball during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs U23 All-Stars at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos