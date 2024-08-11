This year's draft crop looms as one of the most exciting ever

THE FUTURE of the AFLW could rest in the hands of the new 'fab five'.

This year's draft crop looms as one of the strongest we have ever seen, both in terms of star quality at the top and hidden gems later on.

The likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins have revolutionised women's basketball in America.

We could have our own version of that with Ash Centra, Havana Harris, Zippy Fish, Sophie McKay and India Rasheed.

These are the five players from the Marsh AFLW National Academy who are set to become appointment viewing for all footy fans.

Ash Centra



Position: Midfielder/forward

Club: Gippsland Power

Height: 174cm

Key attributes: Kicking, decision making



Centra might be one of the most polished players we have seen come through the pathway in quite some time. Staff at the Gippsland Power labelled her a 'generational talent' nearly 24 months out from draft day. Centra plays at her own pace and lets her incredible kicking and vision dictate the flow of the game. In a Coates Talent League game earlier this year, Centra recorded 47 disposals and four goals in a stunning display.

Havana Harris



Position: Ruck/midfielder

Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Height: 181cm

Key attributes: Strength, ball magnet



We haven't seen too many players with the skillset that Harris has. One moment, she'll be winning the hitouts as a ruck. The next, she'll be standing there at the ready as a bonafide midfielder. Harris excels at winning the contested ball and bursting from the contest. Through her four Coates Talent League games with the Suns Academy, Harris averaged 28 disposals.

Zippy Fish



Position: Midfielder

Club: East Fremantle

Height: 160cm

Key attributes: Kicking, speed



Zipporah 'Zippy' Fish is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch. As a smaller midfielder, Fish cuts up opponents with her mix of speed, evasion and outstanding kicking. The West Australian star looks up to Monique Conti, and it's not hard to see the similarities in their games. Despite playing three fewer games than most, Fish finished fourth for overall disposals in the WAFLW this year.

Sophie McKay



Position: Midfielder

Club: Sandringham Dragons

Height: 168cm

Key attributes: Speed, strength



Carlton father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay is a big-game player. In last year's U17 Futures match, she was named best on ground with 30 disposals to her name. She's added goalkicking to her resume too, with three brilliant goals for the Marsh AFLW Academy in a game earlier this year. McKay is the daughter of Andrew and sister of current Blue, Abbie.

India Rasheed



Position: Midfielder/forward

Club: Sturt

Height: 174cm

Key attributes: Kicking, overhead marking



As a 17-year-old, Rasheed showed her wares playing as a tall forward for South Australia alongside Lauren Young. This year, a shift to more midfield time has seen Rasheed truly excel. She models her game on Christian Petracca and she finished top five in the SANFLW for total disposals. Rasheed is capable of some massive games, with three goals and 36 disposals against Central Districts a real highlight. Indy is the daughter of tennis great Roger Rasheed.