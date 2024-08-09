Sarah Black on all the notable ins and outs ahead of a big weekend of games

Jenna Bruton during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, December 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's depth could be quickly tested at the start of the NAB AFLW season, with a host of players ruled out of match simulation against St Kilda and next week's practice match with Greater Western Sydney.

Key playmaker Jenna Bruton is no certainty for round one, in the final stages of rehabilitation from the torn Achilles suffered in last year's Grand Final loss.

"Jenna continues to make strides in her training following an Achilles repair surgery in December," North Melbourne senior AFLW physiotherapist Billy Williams said.

"She will continue to build out her loads over the coming weeks … we are looking for her to be available for selection in the early stages of the season."

The Roos' backline has been heavily hit.

Libby Birch (MCL) is also not expected back until the early rounds of the season, while fellow key back Eliza Shannon (high ankle injury) is facing an extended stint on the sidelines, with a surgeon's appointment booked for next week.

Eliza Shannon during the North Melbourne AFLW training session at Arden Street Oval, December 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Rebounding defender Lulu Pullar has had an interrupted pre-season, most recently managing a calf issue, and is undergoing a conditioning block with no timeline yet set.

The club is taking a cautious approach with Nicole Bresnehan (hamstring), ruling her out for the next few weeks with the hope she'll be fit for round one.

Irish pair Vikki Wall (due back in the country next week) and Blaithin Bogue are also unavailable for Saturday's clash with the Saints.

Not every club has publicly released a squad for this weekend's match simulations.

Fremantle recruit Gabby Newton is unavailable after an interrupted winter, with star defender Emma O'Driscoll also missing match simulation against West Coast. Sarah Verrier, Mikayla Morrison (ACL) and Serena Gibbs (knee) haven't been named.

Emma O'Driscoll during an AFLW Practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong will leave Georgie Prespakis, Darcy Moloney, Chloe Sheer, Shelley Scott, Anna-Rose Kennedy and Mel Bragg at home, the Cats' game having been shifted from GMHBA Stadium to Collingwood's AIA Centre base.

In some rare good injury news for Richmond, only Laura McClelland (foot) and Sarah Hosking haven't got up in time for their clash with the Western Bulldogs.

Greater Western Sydney hasn't named Alicia Eva, Katherine Smith, Chloe Dalton or Brodee Mowbray, while opponent Sydney will miss Ally Morphett, Ella Heads, Alana Woodward, Maddy Collier and Sarah Grunden.

The Swans have named Lexi Hamilton and Paige Sheppard, who have been suspended for rounds one and two for conduct unbecoming, with Hamilton also set to concurrently serve the remainder of her VFLW suspension.

Carlton is without veterans Kerryn Peterson and Jess Dal Pos (load management), recruit Tarni Brown has suffered a high-grade calf strain, with a timeline to be ascertained in the early rounds of the season. Marianna Anthony is out with illness.

As previously confirmed, Tayla Harris (shoulder) will not suit up for Melbourne after her Olympics trip. Paxy Paxman (foot), Jemma Rigoni (groin), Lily Johnson (Achilles), Gab Colvin (calf) and Blaithin Mackin (Ireland) are also unavailable.

Tayla Harris in action during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Brisbane saw off Gold Coast on Friday afternoon, defeating the Suns 69-45.

Check back to AFL.com.au on Monday for a wrap of the match simulations.

The West Coast-Fremantle and Richmond-Western Bulldogs matches will be streamed on club sites, elsewhere free entry is at clubs' discretions – check their socials or sites for confirmation.

MATCH SIMULATIONS

Friday, August 9

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Austworld Oval, 12pm AEST

Carlton v Melbourne at IKON Park, 5pm AEST

West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, 5pm AWST

Saturday, August 10



St Kilda v North Melbourne at RSEA Park, 12pm AEST

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the Swinburne Centre, 1pm AEST

Hawthorn v Essendon at Caulfield Grammar, Wheelers Hill Campus, 1pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Blacktown International Sports Park, 2.30pm AEST

Collingwood v Geelong at AIA Centre, 2.30pm AEST (venue change)

Sunday, August 11

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Central Oval, Port Augusta, 1pm ACS