Who has captained your club across the history of AFLW?

Katie Brennan is seen during Richmond's official team photo day on July 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER the latest round of captaincy announcements, Richmond spearhead Katie Brennan is the sole player to have led an AFLW side in all nine seasons of the competition.

Adelaide champion Chelsea Randall handed over the reins to teammates Ebony Marinoff and Sarah Allan during pre-season, stepping down from a leadership role after eight seasons at the helm.

Bri Davey is infamously the only person across both the men's and women's competitions to have captained both arch-rivals in Carlton and Collingwood, and if still in charge in 2026, will overtake Randall into second.

It's been a time of transition across the League, with seven fresh faces (inclusive of co-captains) set to lead their sides in 2024.

With the AFLW captains descending on Melbourne on Tuesday to launch the upcoming season, how does your skipper stack up in experience?

Current captains are in bold. Retired players have an asterisk.

Nine seasons

Katie Brennan, Western Bulldogs and Richmond (2017-24)

Eight seasons

Chelsea Randall, Adelaide (2017-23)

Seven seasons

Steph Chiocci, Collingwood (2017-22 S7)

Brianna Davey, Carlton and Collingwood (2018-19, 2021-24)

Emma Kearney, North Melbourne (2019-24)

Six seasons

Ellie Blackburn, Western Bulldogs (2019-23)

*Daisy Pearce, Melbourne (2017-18, 2020-22 S7)

Kerryn Peterson, Carlton (2020-24)

*Erin Phillips, Adelaide and Port Adelaide (2017-20, S7 2022-2023)

Emma Swanson, West Coast (2020-24)

Five seasons

*Kara Antonio, Fremantle (2017-21)

Alicia Eva, GWS (2020-23)

Meg McDonald, Geelong (2021-24)

Hannah Priest, St Kilda (2021-24)

Four seasons

Breanna Koenen, Brisbane (2022-24)

*Emma Zielke, Brisbane (2017-18, 2020-21)

Three seasons

Tara Bohanna, Gold Coast (S7 2022-24)

Steph Cain, Essendon (S7 2022-24)

*Amanda Farrugia, GWS (2017-19)

Hayley Miller, Fremantle (2022-23)

Bonnie Toogood, Essendon (S7 2022-24)

Two seasons

Hannah Dunn, Gold Coast (2021-22 S6)

Kate Hore, Melbourne (2023-24)

*Melissa Hickey, Geelong (2019-20)

*Leah Kaslar, Brisbane and Gold Coast (2019-20)

*Katie Loynes, Carlton (2020-21)

Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Hawthorn (S7 2022-23)

Lucy McEvoy, Sydney (2023-24)

Chloe Molloy, Sydney (2023-24)

*Cat Phillips, St Kilda (2020-21)

Kate Shierlaw, St Kilda (2020-21)

*Sam Virgo, Gold Coast (2020-21)

Rhi Watt, St Kilda (2020-21)

One season

Sarah Allan, Adelaide (2024)

*Lauren Arnell, Carlton (2017)

Emily Bates, Hawthorn (2024)

Bec Beeson, GWS (2024)

Deanna Berry, Western Bulldogs (2024)

Maddy Collier, Sydney (2022 S7)

Janelle Cuthbertson, Port Adelaide (2024)

Brooke Lochland, Sydney (2022 S7)

Ebony Marinoff, Adelaide (2024)

*Elise O'Dea, Melbourne (2019)

Shelley Scott, Melbourne (2019)

Ange Stannett, Fremantle (2024)

Lauren Szigeti, Sydney (2022 S7)

