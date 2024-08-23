(Clockwise from left): Erin Phillips, the 2017 lockout, Tayla Harris and Daisy Pearce and Mick Stinear. Pictures: AFL Photos

This year's NAB AFL Women's season is upon us and 2024 is going to be bigger and better than ever.

AFL.com.au takes a look back at some of the best moments in AFLW history that has seen the competition flourish into what it is today.

LOCKOUT AT IKON PARK

Build it and they will come. Fans flocked to Ikon Park for the inaugural AFLW clash between Carlton and Collingwood back in 2017 as approximately 20,000 fans witnessed history. The AFL was forced to lock the gates due to safety concerns with over 2,000 spectators still stranded outside such was the interest in the event. Current North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner booted the first goal of the match, but it was Carlton gun Darcy Vescio who made their mark, kicking four goals to spearhead their side to a 35-point victory. The atmosphere that night was electric and full of energy, as the players left everything they had out on the field. It truly was an unforgettable night.

DAISY'S FAIRYTALE FINISH

It was the fairytale finish for one of the game's greatest. Not only was Daisy Pearce a dominant force on the field, but she remains one of the most recognisable pioneers off the field. Despite having dominated at VFLW level over her journey, an AFLW flag had eluded Pearce until that perfect afternoon back in 2022. Her resume is one of the most decorated in AFLW history: three club best and fairests, three All-Australian blazers and four AFLPA AFLW best captain awards. You couldn't help but smile as Pearce embraced coach Mick Stinear after the final siren as tears of joy flooded down their faces. It was only fitting that her final moment as a player was the wholesome interaction with a young AFL AusKicker on the premiership dais, where she introduced herself and posed for a photo with the youngster. Now she's the head coach of West Coast and is ready to lead the next generation of AFLW stars into battle.

ICON TRADES ALLEGIANCES

Erin Phillips is arguably the most decorated player in AFLW history and when she made the move from Adelaide to Port, it captured the attention of the entire competition. The Phillips name has deep roots at Alberton Oval, with her father, Greg, having won eight premierships with the club's SANFL side. When announcing her departure, the Crows tweeted on X: "Erin Phillips has informed the club she wishes to explore her options with an expansion club." The passive-aggressive tweet certainly highlighted the disdain the two South Australian clubs have for each other. Phillips, a dual League best and fairest, booted 50 goals for Adelaide, winning three AFLW premierships during her 46-game stint at the Crows. The three-time All-Australian then became Port Adelaide's inaugural captain when it entered the competition, following in her father's footsteps. Phillips has well and truly left her mark on both South Australian sides and has been one of the most influential players in the competition. She will go down as one of the greatest to ever pull on a football jumper and her impact and legacy will never be forgotten.

Erin Phillips celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ARCH-RIVALS WRITE ANOTHER CHAPTER

Hawthorn and Essendon have been one of the fiercest rivalries in the men's competition for decades and that same rivalry is growing before our eyes in the AFLW landscape. From the 'line in the sand' game in 2004 to Matthew Lloyd's bump on Brad Sewell back in 2009, the Hawthorn-Essendon rivalry never fails to deliver. Former Hawks coach Bec Goddard literally drew a line in the sand ahead of the clash in an attempt to inspire her side but ultimately, they couldn't get over the line. It was Essendon superstar Maddy Prespakis that was the hero for the Bombers in their inaugural clash against the Hawks back in 2022, delivering the club's first ever AFLW win. Such was the anticipation for that clash, the League moved the fixture from Port Melbourne's North Port Oval to Marvel Stadium. Over 12,000 fans packed into the stadium for what was a memorable night in AFLW history. There was an emotional moment for Hawthorn forward Sophie Locke when she converted a set shot from close range, just weeks after losing her mother to cancer. It was also the first time we caught a glimpse of young guns Jasmine Fleming and Paige Scott on the big stage.

Players wrestle during the 2022 S7 AFLW round 1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TAYLA HARRIS' ICONIC MOMENT

Tayla Harris never wanted to go viral for that kick. Harris was snapped in full flight by AFL Chief Photographer Michael Willson booting a goal in a game against the Western Bulldogs, but what happened next no one expected. Harris, one of the game's most recognisable faces, was the subject of vile online trolling which dominated social media discussions. "The comments I saw were sexual abuse, if you can call it that, because it was repulsive and it made me uncomfortable," Harris said on RSN Radio. But Harris turned the horrific misogynism into an opportunity to tackle the issue of gender violence. When her time on-field is eventually up, Harris will have no doubt had a gigantic impact, but her lasting legacy will be as a trailblazer and face of the competition in the face of adversity.

Tayla Harris kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round seven, 2019. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

FINALLY COMPLETE

AFLW has grown season on season, but it was finally a complete, 18-team competition when the final four sides entered the competition at the end of 2022 for season seven. As Hawthorn, Essendon, Port Adelaide and Sydney joined the League, it finally made the competition "whole". The dream for girls to be able to play elite level football had finally become a reality. "Now with 18 AFLW teams, more girls can fulfil their footy dreams," former AFLW GM of football Nicole Livingstone said at the time. The commitment of those initial pioneers cannot be understated as they have well and truly paved the way for the next generation.

SWANS CLAIM HISTORIC WIN OVER RIVALS

There's nothing quite like the feeling when you beat your cross-town rivals, especially when it's your club's first ever win. The Swans broke through for their first ever AFLW victory when they held on for a thrilling five-point win against the Giants last year. Swans coach Scott Gowans lit the fire before the match, claiming the Swans "will get there quicker" than their cross-town rivals and the Sydney Derby certainly had plenty of spice. Former Pie Chloe Molloy was the hero in her Swans debut, booting two goals from 13 disposals to ignite her side. Ruck Ally Morphett was also immense that day in what turned out to be a breakout season for the young gun. The scenes post-match were glorious as North Sydney Oval erupted with joy in one of Sydney's most historic days in its entire history. This season's derbies are bound to be must-watch.

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HODDER THE HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL

Courtney Hodder has become the AFLW's human highlight reel. The Brisbane livewire, who could be set for more time in the midfield this season, has dazzled fans with her breathtaking speed and skills and is a nightmare for opposition defenders. Perhaps her greatest moment so far came in the dying stages of last season's QClash against Gold Coast. Hodder channelled her inner Jonathan Brown as she took a courageous back-with-the-flight mark that saw her clinch the AFLW Mark of the Year award. "Chilling bravery," Fox Footy commentator Kelli Underwood exclaimed in commentary. What this Lions speedster does on a regular basis is truly remarkable and going along to watch Hodder is worth the price of admission alone.

PONTER’S HUGE ROOST

Everyone loves a long-range goal and that's exactly what Crows star Danielle Ponter delivered against Richmond last season. Ponter gathered the ball after the ruck contest and burst from the stoppage, unleashing a massive boot from inside the centre circle. The ball somehow avoided a host of defenders and bounced through the goals in what has quickly become a must-have in any AFLW highlights package. Incredible, amazing, unbelievable, take your pick of adjectives to describe that outstanding effort.

BRILLIANT BANNAN PUTS ON THE BURNERS

You couldn't help but be wowed when Alyssa Bannan kicked that eye-catching goal against Richmond back in 2022. The Dees eyed off a kick into the corridor to find midfielder Lily Mithen, who then fired off a handball in the direction of a running Bannan. The star Dee then put on the afterburners, tucking the ball under her arm as she had two running bounces, streaming inside 50 to kick an incredible goal on the run. It was a classy finish from a classy player, who continues to develop and thrive under coach Mick Stinear. Expect Bannan to produce even more highlights in 2024 as her side look to avenge a straight-sets finals exit last season.