The team from Free Kick has dissected all the positions to help you choose your AFLW Fantasy team this year

Emma Kearney, Laura Gardiner, Alice Edmonds and Bonnie Toogood. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH the season fast approaching, AFLW Fantasy teams are beginning to take shape.

The team from Free Kick have been previewing every position to help you pick your team.

From premiums to bargains to rookies, to all the options in the forward line, the team from Free Kick have dissected it all.

Check it out below.

Defenders

DEFENDERS are the backbone of all good Fantasy teams – if you start with the right players, you might not have to spend many of your limited trades here throughout the season as they contribute solid scores week after week.

Building that core line well can set you up for a massive season.

Read Jono's full preview and see an early version of his defence.

Midfielders

THEY are our highest scorers, our captain choices, the code's most recognisable players, and the key to a successful AFLW Fantasy season.

However, with great power comes great responsibility, and the strategy behind the six midfielders we pick for our AFLW Fantasy sides will almost certainly tie us in knots.

Read Liam's full preview and see an early version of his midfield.

Monique Conti in action during Richmond's practice match against Brisbane on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

YOU WOULD think that because only two rucks are required in your AFLW Fantasy team, that they would then take up a comparatively small part of your pre-season preparation.

That assumption couldn't be further from the truth, with your ruck picks and strategy often anchoring a successful (or less than successful) season.

Read Liam's full preview and see an early version of his rucks.

Mim Strom in action during Fremantle's practice match against Collingwood on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Forwards

LAST year, our forward lines hosted some of the best Fantasy seasons we’ve seen, with Laura Gardiner and Bonnie Toogood both increasing their averages by 40+ points. This year, Fantasy coaches are going to be searching for even one quarter of that value in the forward line.

With our top 10 averaging forwards all having career-best seasons in 2023, it can be difficult to see how coaches can find ‘value’. But it’s time to put the thinking caps on and find the hidden gems that lie within.

Read Jono's full preview and see an early version of his forward line.