They're a TikTok star with a mullet reminiscent of Clive Waterhouse - who just happens to be their uncle. Meet Adelaide's Jess Waterhouse

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From a passion for watching trains and boats to how they get their mullet so resplendent on game days, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is Adelaide forward Jess Waterhouse, one of the most exciting players in the competition whose TikTok videos have amassed more than 100,000 followers.

But there's more to Jess than their footballing ability and charismatic day-in-the-life videos.

What’s your middle name?

Lee.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

Nope.

What’s your hometown?

Adelaide.

What’s your greatest fear?

Heights 😂 .

What’s something no one really knows about you?

So random but I really love watching trains and boats.

Steak night or parma night?

Parmi* night.

What’s your coffee order?

Oat latte.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin cos so cute.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo because I’m a southerner in Adelaide - it's about an hour drive to training.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Being true to my values - identifying what truly matters to me and making choices aligned with those values.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Shoutout to my barber Tom down at Attaboy! The best in the business - cut my mullet two years ago and the only one I trust.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

This is hard - gonna have to go Timmy [Tamara Henry].

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

CJ [Courtney Cramey – midfield coach].

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Freshly washed mullet with a bit of Attaboy product and hairspray.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, I work at a bank.

Is it full-time or part-time?

Part-time.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Travelling the world with the junior Matildas.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I get a lot of comments on my TikToks saying I look like Robert Irwin but I honestly don’t see it.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Bodega for a midday coffee.

Recommend a movie or book.

Girls Don’t Play Sport by Chloe Dalton [Greater Western Sydney defender].

