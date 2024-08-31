Fremantle has defeated Essendon by 43 points at Windy Hill, with two key Bombers injured in the contest

Aisling McCarthy celebrates a goal during round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FREMANTLE has started its 2024 season with a surprising 43-point win away from home against an injury-depleted Essendon.

Essendon was left with three on the bench following a collision between Bombers' co-captain Bonnie Toogood and Amber Clarke in the second quarter, with neither player returning to the ground following the friendly fire.

It wasn't always the Dockers way, as the Bombers dominated the first quarter with the wind. Former Bulldog and Kangaroo Daria Banister, who returned to AFLW for the first time since an ACL injury last October, was able to capitalise on the Bombers’ ascendency when a holding-the-ball free kick allowed her to kick the first major of the game.

But the collision between Clarke and Toogood at the start of the second quarter turned the game on its head.

The two forwards crashed into each other during in a marking contest 40m out from the Bombers' goal.

Clarke was immediately stretchered off the ground and later diagnosed with concussion, whilst Toogood, who looked to come off the better of the two, came to the bench with a suspected knee injury.

Essendon looked rattled following the incident and the Dockers took the momentum, adding four majors on the board, with two goals each to forwards Aisling McCarthy and Aine Tighe. A second goal to Bannister settled the Bombers, reducing the Dockers' lead to 12-points at half-time.

It wasn't the start after the break that the Bombers wanted when Fremantle continued to add to its total. Philipa Seth kicked an impressive goal from the boundary. The Bombers tried to rally late in the quarter when Alexandra Morcom capitalised with a goal from turnover keeping the Dockers’ lead to 12 points.

However it was all the Dockers in the final quarter as they added five further majors to their tally. Aine Tighe kicked two more goals, making it four for the afternoon, ensuring the Dockers walked away 43-point winners.

The moment

The incident between Toogood and Clarke changed the momentum of the game. With the two forwards unable to take further part in the match, the Bombers, who had dominated the first quarter, were left rattled, and allowed Fremantle to kick the next four goals straight. These goals gave Fremantle the lead, whilst also allowing Tighe and McCarthy to get involved in the game. The Dockers never looked back.

One to watch

It was a tough day for the home side, but a shining light for the Bombers was the efforts of Georgia Nanscawen. The inside midfielder was the equal-leading disposal-winner with 25, including a whopping 19 contested possessions and 11 clearances.

Up next

Fremantle will enjoy an eight day break, and will be hoping to continue its winning ways when they come up against Adelaide on Sunday night at Fremantle Oval. Essendon will look to get its first win of the season when it travels to the west next Saturday to take on West Coast at Mineral Resources Park.

ESSENDON 1.2 2.2 3.3 3.3 (21)

FREMANTLE 0.0 4.2 5.3 10.4 (64)



GOALS

Essendon: Bannister 2, Morcom

Fremantle: Tighe 4, McCarthy 2, Seth, Pugh, Kauffman, Runnalls

BEST

Essendon: Nanscawen, Gay, Bannister Prespakis, Wales

Fremantle: McCarthy, Tighe, Strom, Brazill, East

INJURIES

Essendon: Amber Clarke (concussion), Toogood (knee)

Fremantle: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2820 at Windy Hill