Janelle Cuthbertson will miss the remainder of the 2024 AFLW season with a knee injury

Janelle Cuthbertson on the bench during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's Janelle Cuthbertson will miss the remainder of the 2024 NAB AFLW season after rupturing her ACL.

Cuthbertson left the field with a sore knee during the third quarter of Friday evening's match against the Western Bulldogs after copping a heavy hit during a marking contest.

Scans on Saturday confirmed the 34-year-old had torn her anterior cruciate ligament, as well as suffering a partial medial collateral ligament tear.

Learn More 00:28

“It’s incredibly tough news to take for Janelle and the whole football club,” said Port Adelaide Head of AFLW Shane Grimm.

“Janelle is a very resilient person who is always determined to getting the most out of herself and her teammates. I have no doubt she will approach her rehabilitation with her usual professionalism and dedication, and that she will continue to be a strong leader around our playing group.”

Cuthbertson was reduced to playing just six matches in 2023 due to a fractured eye socket, just five games in season seven, 2022, and just four games in season six, 2022, with a broken jaw.