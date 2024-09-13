She reunited with twin sister Brea at Carlton ahead of the 2024 season, but from

Celine Moody poses for a photo during Carlton's team photo day on August 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From working as a stablehand to a "celebrity" doppelganger that hits a little close to home, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is Carlton recruit Celine Moody, who reunited with twin sister Breann at the Blues over the off-season.

But there's more to Celine than her footy ability or being a twin.

What’s your middle name?

Claire.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

It is also my gran’s middle name.

What’s your hometown?

Belgrave, Victoria.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

My Nan was a country music singer.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night, and before you ask, medium rare.

What’s your coffee order?

Skinny cap.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Depends, I like a bit of both.

Who do you carpool with?

[Twin sister and teammate] Brea.

Breann Moody (left) and Celine Moody (right) celebrate a goal during a practice match between Carlton and Melbourne on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Nothing worth having comes easy.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Blondie’s Kafe, Officer.

If you had to choose one, who is your best friend at the club

Brea 👯‍♀️

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Our senior coach Mat Buck has been great.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

A slick-back high pony.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I work as a stablehand at [dad Peter's horse training company] Moody Racing.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Incentivise winning the 2021 Caulfield Cup [trained by Celine's dad Peter].

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Brea: "Definitely me".

Breann (left) and Celine Moody pose for a photo during Carlton's team photo day on August 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

1864, the footy club cafe.

Recommend a movie or book.

The Commando: The Life and Death of Cameron Baird, VC, MG by Ben McKelvey.

Catch Celine in action when Carlton takes on Geelong in AFLW Week Three on Saturday, September 14th at 2.35pm AEST