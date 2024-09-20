They were bundled out of finals in 2023 just as fast as they entered, but the Suns are full of confidence for 2024

Darcie Davies looks dejected during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GAME by game improvement is Tara Bohanna's focus in 2024.

Gold Coast hasn't kicked off its season in the style it had hoped, faltering early, but there is a strong internal belief the Suns have what it takes to qualify for a consecutive finals series.

And that comes through progressive growth for the side.

"Taking it game by game, improvement from where we have left off," Bohanna told AFL.com.au.

"We had a solid season last year, but I think we can do better and I guess for us, it's probably competing with the best. I think our season probably still had a bit of that swings and roundabouts in terms of against teams maybe lower on the ladder, compared to the higher teams… so seeing a bit more consistently no matter who we're playing (is) a really big one for us."

Last season the club reached an elimination final, its second ever final since joining the League in 2020, but fell to the competition's darling, Sydney, in dramatic fashion.

Although they were without star midfielder Charlie Rowbottom, the Suns struggled to contain the fast-moving Swans, ultimately falling by 17 points.

"We still did our review the next Monday and smashed that out, took the learning we could," Bohanna said.

"They were playing quite fast footy through the corridor, and we just couldn't stop that well enough and quick enough… you look at that and you do all your reviews for that game, but then you have to move on."

Gold Coast players leave the field after losing the elimination final against Sydney on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The areas Bohanna believes will see the Suns move up the ladder are their ball movement and defensive work.

"Using the handball-receives and getting the ball moving and speed on the ball, that's been a pretty big focus area for us, and probably the other one is just defensive positioning," Bohanna said.

"Not allowing teams to do what they want to do, which is, a lot of teams are using the corridor, trying to force (them) wide… but I guess bringing it all together into one game and for four quarters is probably a big one."

Tara Bohanna celebrates a goal during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

That consistency is something Bohanna is hoping will come thanks to cohesion within the playing group, after several pre-seasons spent together and the list now solidified.

"A lot of the conversation we've had is around the more games you play together, the better you'll be. You've seen that with all the good teams that have come through and been winning premierships, so, for us, I think another year of that midfield gelling, us as a forward line, and backline," Bohanna said.

"Another preseason together, working together, and you can really see that connection happening, which is really cool. Especially the non-verbal action… Charlie (Rowbottom), Claudia (Whitfort), and Lucy (Single) all working together and, again, building that really strong connection."

But now Bohanna, and the Suns, must make a statement. Hitting a wave of momentum may just be something to ride toward another post season. But that move must be made now.