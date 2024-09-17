Libby Birch is likely to spend some time on the sidelines after pulling up sore after playing against her former side during week three

Kate Hore tackles Libby Birch during week three, 2024

NORTH Melbourne gun Libby Birch could be sidelined for the club's crucial upcoming period, with fears the All-Australian defender has suffered broken ribs following a bruising tackle against her former side over the weekend.

Birch was crunched in a tackle from ex-Demons teammate Kate Hore in the third quarter, with scans conducted earlier this week likely to confirm that she has suffered broken ribs.

North Melbourne is still investigating the exact extent of Birch's injury setback, after the club's gun new defensive recruit reported soreness in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's win.

It could subsequently keep Birch out of a hectic run of fixtures that lie ahead for the Kangas, with last year's Grand Finalists set to play three matches in nine days due to the upcoming AFLW fixture crunch.

North Melbourne takes on Port Adelaide next Friday night, plays Carlton the following Wednesday evening, before finishing the run of games against Richmond on the Sunday afternoon.

Birch was one of the most high-profile AFLW trades completed last December, crossing from Melbourne to North Melbourne alongside pick No.35 in exchange for the Kangaroos' No.19 selection.

She had played 55 AFLW games for the Dees, adding to the 22 appearances she had previously made at the Dogs, winning premierships at both clubs in 2018 and then again in season seven, 2022. She was also an All-Australian in 2020 and 2022.

Birch battled an MCL injury to her knee upon arriving at North Melbourne back in July following a training incident, but made a speedy recovery to prove her fitness in time for round one.

Sunday was her first match against her former Melbourne teammates, with North Melbourne running out convincing 50-point winners on the back of Birch's 10 disposals and four marks.