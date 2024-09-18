Liv Vesely joins Tagged to talk through the Saints' impressive rise so far this season

Liv Vesely poses for a photo during St Kilda's team photo day on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S A huge episode of Tagged this week with our co-hosts, Richmond superstar Sarah Hosking and Collingwood’s Sarah Rowe discussing goal celebrations, motherhood, Dusty and of course, the current state of play in the AFLW fixture.

Rowe takes us through her side’s loss to Brisbane and the vibe at the Pies after their less than ideal 0-3 start to the season.

Hosking recaps the Tigers’ win over the Swans in Coffs Harbour on the weekend, and tells us about a special visitor they had traveling with the team - Richmond teammate Kate Dempsey’s two-year-old daughter, Pippa.

They discuss the incredible juggling act these “supermums” do and the support provided to AFLW players.

Our hosts are then joined by special guest, St Kilda gun midfielder Liv Vesely, who discusses her club’s rise to the top of the ladder this season, the Nick Dal Santo effect, and their upcoming clash with Hawthorn this weekend.

Vesely tells our hosts about what has led the Saints to their undefeated start to the season.

“We all truly have this desire for each other to succeed,” Vesely said.

“We really want to play into each other’s strengths and, I guess, make each other better, and I think that’s really been helping our game.”

Hosking and Rowe also dish out the “dirt” they have on Vesely from her teammates, from being known as a “giraffe on ice skates”, to the bizarre habit she has with her mouth guard.

