NORTH Melbourne has remained undefeated, dispatching Port Adelaide by 36 points in wet and wild conditions on Friday evening.

The Roos did all the damage in the opening half, before running out 6.6 (42) to 1.0 (6) victors, North held to just one behind in the second half amid a downpour at Mission Whitten Oval, as lightning flashed in the distance.

Star midfield duo Jasmine Garner (30 disposals, one goal) and Ash Riddell (30 disposals, 13 tackles) led the way for the home side, working well at the feet of ruck Kim Rennie (22 hitouts, 10 disposals).

Port Adelaide struggled to be clean, as a result of both the slippery conditions and the immense pressure North Melbourne was working to apply. By half-time the Roos had laid 55 tackles, while also winning the disposal count by 54.

It set the basis for North’s record-breaking 122 tackles for the game, beating Brisbane's total of 109 set in last year's Grand Final, against the Roos.

It wasn't a day for tall forwards to thrive, but Kate Shierlaw (two contested marks, one goal) took her chances early before the weather truly set in. Her speed at ground level and strength in the air was challenging for the Power's defenders to contain, while Alice O'Loughlin's (two goals, six tackles) manic energy on the deck made her arguably the most impactful player to half-time.

Ange Foley (nine disposals, four intercepts) was impressive, playing in a key defensive post for the Power as they worked to contain the Roos' tall forward set up of Shierlaw, Tahlia Randall, Emma King, and mid-sized powerhouse Vikki Wall.

Up against such a deep North Melbourne side, Port Adelaide simply struggled to get its hands on the footy. While it has typically lost disposal count, even in victory, the Power simply couldn't compete with the Roos.

All too often those in teal were drawn to the ball in an attempt to either win possession, or pressure the player with ball in hand, leaving outlets in space, which North Melbourne used to full effect.

Once the rain fell in full force for the duration of the third quarter, Port Adelaide was able to force a stalemate for much of the term. The visitors dominated territory and shut down the neat outside ball movement upon which North Melbourne thrives.

Emerging key forward Julia Teakle broke through for the Power's first score of the game as a result, kicking a well-considered set shot that navigated the conditions beautifully.

While Port Adelaide was able to be far more competitive in the second half, it was the 41-point half-time margin that will have it licking its wounds.

A new generation of Roo

While plenty of attention on the Roos gets placed fairly on the likes of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell, and Emma Kearney, it is the next generation of North Melbourne that is really doing the damage this year. Taylah Gatt's work on the wing, Bella Eddey and Alice O'Loughlin inside 50, and Ruby Tripodi in the thick of the midfield have been crucial cogs of the side this season. They possess elite workrate, and above all, their endeavour to play their roles within team structures is what makes last year's Grand Finalist particularly hard to stop. You can stop one, or two, but you can't contain such an even team.

Dangerous tackle or holding the ball?

During the second term, with North Melbourne well on top, Power defender Ebony O'Dea gathered the footy across half-back before being swiftly run down by Roo Alice O'Loughlin. The tackle saw O'Dea slung, landing heavily with her arms pinned, to which she took exception and shoved O'Loughlin. While umpires paid a 50m penalty which bore a shot on goal for North Melbourne, it raised the question as to whether the tackle was in fact legal in the first place.

Up next

Both teams will head into their mid-week footy period now. Port Adelaide will face off with Richmond at Ikon Park on Tuesday, before heading home to face Carlton the following Sunday. Meanwhile, North Melbourne will play Carlton at Ikon Park on Wednesday, then host Richmond at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, September 29.

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.3 6.5 6.5 6.6 (42)

PORT ADELAIDE 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)

GOALS

North Melbourne: O'Loughlin 2, Garner, Shierlaw, Gatt, Tripodi,

Port Adelaide: Teakle

BEST

North Melbourne: Riddell, Garner, O'Loughlin, Rennie, Shierlaw

Port Adelaide: Moloney, Foley, Teakle, Window, Dowrick

INJURIES

North Melbourne: O'Loughlin (thumb)

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 943 at Mission Whitten Oval