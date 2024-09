The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Saturday's AFLW games in week four

Gabby O'Sullivan celebrates during the AFLW Round 4 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S Gabby O'Sullivan will miss trip her side's trip to Melbourne to face St Kilda after copping a one-match ban for striking.

The Dockers veteran has been cited for striking Melbourne's Sinead Goldrick in her side's last-gasp win over the Demons on Saturday.

Fremantle will travel east to face the Saints at RSEA Park on Friday afternoon.