TEN CORRECT tips in week four for Sarah Olle has rocketed her into top spot in AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition.
Olle wasn't the only one to tip double figures last week, with Nat Edwards, Gemma Bastiani and Lucy Watkin also correctly tipping 10 out of the 11 games.
Richmond is the only unanimous tip for week five, with our expert tipsters backing the Tigers to get the job done over Port Adelaide.
Two games are split 50-50, with Geelong v Hawthorn and Essendon v Melbourne dividing our tipsters.
Check out our experts' tips below
SARAH OLLE
Richmond - 14 points
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Essendon
St Kilda
Sydney
--
West Coast
Adelaide
--
Last week: 10
Total: 29
Cumulative margin difference: 41
SARAH BLACK
Richmond - 17 points
North Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
--
Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide
--
Last week: 9
Total: 28
Cumulative margin difference: 33
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond - 14 points
North Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Essendon
St Kilda
Sydney
--
West Coast
Brisbane
--
Last week: 8
Total: 28
Cumulative margin difference: 57
LUCY WATKIN
Richmond - 22 points
Carlton
Geelong
Collingwood
Essendon
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
--
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
--
Total: 28
Cumulative margin difference: 57
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - 16 points
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Melbourne
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
--
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
--
Last week: 10
Total: 27
Cumulative margin difference: 50
DYLAN BOLCH
Richmond - 15 points
North Melbourne
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
St Kilda
Sydney
--
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
--
Total: 27
Cumulative margin difference: 66
GEMMA BASTIANI
Richmond - 18 points
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
--
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
--
Last week: 10
Total: 26
Cumulative margin difference: 31
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Richmond - 21 points
Carlton
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
St Kilda
Sydney
--
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
--
Last week: 8
Total: 26
Cumulative margin difference: 38
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond - five points
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Essendon
Fremantle
Sydney
--
West Coast
Adelaide
--
Last week: 7
Total: 24
Cumulative margin difference: 53
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Richmond - 23 points
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Essendon
St Kilda
Sydney
--
West Coast
Adelaide
--
Last week: 5
Total: 24
Cumulative margin difference: 54
TOTALS
Richmond 10-0 Port Adelaide
Carlton 2-8 North Melbourne
Geelong 5-5 Hawthorn
Collingwood 2-8 Gold Coast
Essendon 5-5 Melbourne
St Kilda 7-3 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 2-8 Sydney
North Melbourne x-x Richmond
Greater Western Sydney 6-4 West Coast
Brisbane 6-4 Adelaide
Port Adelaide x-x Carlton