AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

TEN CORRECT tips in week four for Sarah Olle has rocketed her into top spot in AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition.

Olle wasn't the only one to tip double figures last week, with Nat Edwards, Gemma Bastiani and Lucy Watkin also correctly tipping 10 out of the 11 games.

Richmond is the only unanimous tip for week five, with our expert tipsters backing the Tigers to get the job done over Port Adelaide.

Two games are split 50-50, with Geelong v Hawthorn and Essendon v Melbourne dividing our tipsters.

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - 14 points

North Melbourne

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Essendon

St Kilda

Sydney

--

West Coast

Adelaide

--

Last week: 10

Total: 29

Cumulative margin difference: 41

SARAH BLACK



Richmond - 17 points

North Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

--

Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide

--

Last week: 9

Total: 28

Cumulative margin difference: 33

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond - 14 points

North Melbourne

Geelong

Gold Coast

Essendon

St Kilda

Sydney

--

West Coast

Brisbane

--

Last week: 8

Total: 28

Cumulative margin difference: 57

LUCY WATKIN

Richmond - 22 points

Carlton

Geelong

Collingwood

Essendon

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

--

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

--