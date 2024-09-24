India Rasheed has dominated the stats sheets throughout 2024

India Rasheed kicks the ball during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs U23 All-Stars at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

INDIA Rasheed has tried to base her game around Christian Petracca.

After two really strong years, the draft prospect from South Australia has definitely shown some of those traits.

As a 17-year-old playing as a tall forward alongside Lauren Young in the 2023 AFLW U18 National Championships, Rasheed caught the eye with a number of impressive overhead marks and sharp finishes.

Her aerial work is certainly impressive, but it's the consistency of her goal kicking that should see her in good stead.

Rasheed has found success by keeping her set shot kicking action uncomplicated and repeatable.

She can roost it from long distance and she's also shown some skill snapping around the corner.

Learn More 00:56

Now in her 18th year, Rasheed has stepped it up in the midfield.

Despite playing a few less games than her peers in the SANFLW, the Sturt starlet dominated the stats sheet all year.

Rasheed finished first in the league totals for inside 50s, fifth for disposals, sixth for marks and seventh for ranking points.

Central District fans would attest to her dominance.

India Rasheed gets clear of Natasha Entwistle during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In her first game against the Bulldogs, Rasheed kicked three goals and racked up 36 disposals.

It was a similar effort five matches later in the return leg, notching two goals and 34 disposals.

Rasheed brought the same energy against North Adelaide (29 disposals and two goals) and Glenelg (21 disposals and two goals).

She is the daughter of tennis great Roger Rasheed, but she's keen to form her own legacy in football.