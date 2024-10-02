After a tough week Gold Coast threw everything at Hawthorn but couldn't get the win

Mikayla Williamson and Aileen Gilroy during the AFLW Round six match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, October 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S scintillating start to the 2024 NAB AFLW season has continued, downing Gold Coast by 13 points at Kinetic Stadium on Wednesday evening, 4.11 (35) to 3.4 (22).

Midfielder Eliza West was instrumental for the Hawks through the centre of the ground, amassing 23 disposals, nine tackles and a goal.

HAWKS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Gold Coast started the match strongly, applying plenty of heat and pressure around the contest and forcing Hawthorn's on-ball brigade to fumble around stoppage, but it didn't take the Hawks long to assert their dominance on the match.

The Suns booted the first goal through a Jac Dupuy set shot, but the Hawks dominated play thereafter, eventually breaking through via Mikayla Williamson. Williamson has been a revelation on the wing this season, working hard up and down the ground to great effect.

Irish duo Aileen Gilroy and Aine McDonagh then combined beautifully for the Hawks' second of the term, giving the brown and gold an eight-point lead at the first change.

Learn More 01:00

It was all Hawthorn in the second quarter, as coach Daniel Webster's midfield brigade well and truly took control.

The Suns did not record an inside 50 in the second stanza, while the Hawks had 14 of their own.

Young gun Jasmine Fleming, in her 25th AFLW match, showcased elite explosiveness and power out of stoppage with only her disposal occasionally letting her down.

Learn More 04:09

Midfield beast Mattea Breed (15 touches) was powerful around the contest, fending off Suns opponents with ease. Her attack on the contest was exceptional and she set the tone for Hawthorn’s on-ball unit.

Gold Coast drew first blood in the third term thanks to Lucy Single's long bomb with the aid of the breeze, while Dupuy added another in what was a strong quarter for Cameron Joyce's side.

Learn More 00:32

The Suns completely flipped the script in that quarter, not conceding a single inside 50 to the Hawks and reducing the margin to just four points at the final break.

The Hawks took advantage of the wind in the final term as they dominated territory, extending their lead through a major to West.

Learn More 00:34

Ultimately, the Suns couldn't generate enough chances in the final quarter to give themselves a chance at securing their first victory of 2024.

Former Hawthorn skipper Tilly Lucas-Rodd (14 disposals) was a calming influence off half-back, while ex-Lion Greta Bodey’s (18 disposals, five tackles) versatility on the wing and as a forward was integral to Hawthorn’s success.

Midfielder Charlie Rowbottom was the best performer for the Suns, while defender Daisy D’Arcy (23 disposals) and Single (17 disposals, 12 tackles) were also solid.

Previous Next 10:05 AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Hawks and Suns clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

07:27 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week six’s match against Gold Coast

04:04 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week six’s match against Hawthorn

04:09 AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Gold Coast The Hawks and Suns clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:34 Wonderful West puts tricks on show with dazzling blow Eliza West applies a superb smother and produces a momentous major in traffic

00:32 Super Single brings the heat in mighty moment Lucy Single threads a huge major from distance after being rewarded for a strong tackle

00:39 Boundary beauty brings Gilroy joy as Hawks get reward Aileen Gilroy slots a cool curling major from the angle to extend Hawthorn's margin

01:00 McDonagh's double play gets Hawks up and away Aine McDonagh's super assist sets up Mikayla Williamson's first major before threading a classy finish just moments later

00:32 Sweet Dupuy strike gets Suns cooking early Jacqui Dupuy takes a lovely leading mark and drills the opening major with a superb hit

Irish flair on show

The Irish talent in the AFLW competition has never been stronger and Hawthorn's star duo in Aine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy are two of the best. Not only do they provide plenty of excitement, but they're also two of Daniel Webster's most important players. McDonagh has flourished into one of the game's best key forwards, with her aerial ability and work at ground level making her a tough matchup for opposition defenders. Meanwhile, Gilroy's pace and line-breaking ability makes her a crucial cog in Hawthorn's ball movement. The star duo combined beautifully in the opening term, as Gilroy gathered a loose ball on the wing before finding McDonagh inside 50.

Learn More 00:39

Best and fairest smoky?

Gold Coast midfielder Charlie Rowbottom is undoubtedly a star of the competition, but could the 21-year-old be in line for the League's highest honour? Rowbottom was sensational in defeat in Frankston on Wednesday night, committing herself to the contest time and time again right until the final siren. The Oakleigh Chargers product has taken to AFLW life like a duck to water and had already polled 31 coaches' votes heading into the match (ranked seventh in the competition) and will likely poll again after an outstanding performance against the Hawks. The fact the Suns are yet to win a match in 2024 won't help her chances, but she may still poll given how good she's been. The superstar midfielder finished the contest with a match-high 29 touches (23 contested), 11 tackles and 10 clearances.

Charlie Rowbottom during the AFLW Round six match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, October 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Up next

It's a short turnaround for both sides, who will both feature in matches this Sunday. Hawthorn will look to make it four wins in a row when it heads west to take on Fremantle in what promises to be a thrilling contest, with both pushing for a top-four berth. Meanwhile, Gold Coast will continue to search for an elusive victory when they host Essendon at People First Stadium.

HAWTHORN 2.2 3.7 3.7 4.11 (35)

GOLD COAST 1.0 1.0 3.3 3.4 (22)

GOALS

Hawthorn: McDonagh, Gilroy, Williamson, West

Gold Coast: Dupuy 2, Single

BEST

Hawthorn: West, Fleming, Breed, Bodey, Lucas-Rodd, Wales

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Single, D'Arcy, Dupuy, Bella

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Kinetic Stadium