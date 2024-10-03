AFL.com.au's Michael Whiting joined the Credit to the Girls podcast to discuss the Lions' strong form

Brisbane celebrates a goal during its clash against Adelaide in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING premier Brisbane had a horror 44-point loss to North Melbourne in week one, but has barely skipped a beat since, including a clutch win over powerhouse Adelaide.

It begs the question – do the Lions have a vulnerability? And have they already made some tweaks to their structure that were exposed in their opening game?

"It was just North Melbourne's speed that day, to me. The speed that they got on the ball with overlap run, and then it felt like their medium-to-small forwards, and even their midfielders, had a little advantage in the front half of the ground with speed," AFL.com.au's Queensland reporter Michael Whiting told Credit to the Girls podcast.

"I did wonder at the time, gee, Brisbane's backline is quite – this sounds funny to say, because it's been a question mark – tall, and quite big, and maybe a bit cumbersome in some moments against North Melbourne.

"Maybe that was just week one rustiness, but to me, that feels like the only area where you might be able to get them."

Brisbane has made a few personnel changes to its back half over the first month of the season, after struggling to juggle the Roos' mix of three talls and host of quality smalls.

Veteran tall defender Kate Lutkins played in week two, but has not been picked since, with quicker recruit Eleanor Hartill featuring since that week two game.

Speedy Jade Ellenger has also spent considerably more time off half-back, and is in strong form, with Charlie Mullins and Lily Postlethwaite pushing up to the wing.

The pair will be required to stay in the area for the next few weeks after Orla O'Dwyer dislocated her shoulder, while draftees Evie Long and Sophie Peters can also provide some bounce on the outside.

Whiting joined the podcast to talk all things Queensland footy, including what exactly has gone wrong at the bottom-placed Gold Coast.