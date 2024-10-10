Former Demon's new role at Windy Hill has been key to Essendon's form in the absence of Bonnie Toogood

Maddison Gay during the round six match between Essendon and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, October 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MADDI Gay domino effect is real, and it's the reason Essendon has emerged from its Bonnie Toogood-less period in a strong position.

When Bombers co-captain Toogood suffered a knee injury in week one, expectations were that the club was going to struggle to qualify for finals without its most commanding target up forward for a large chunk of the season.

But, conveniently, the recruitment of Melbourne premiership player Gay during the off season was exactly what the Bombers needed to survive the tough weeks before Toogood's return.

Individual form

Gay is in the midst of her best-ever season, averaging career-high stats in important areas, while also offering a calm head behind the ball for Essendon.

As a mid-sized utility, she has the rare combination of skill in the aerial contest, while also possessing a cleanliness at ground level, and an elite kick. Because of these assets, she has been placed in defence for Essendon this year, shoring up the line that has become increasingly strong over the last three seasons.

Her expertise was crucial in Melbourne's pursuit for the 2022 (S7) flag, but this year she is hitting even better form.

Gay's career-best averages in 2024

Disposals Marks Intercepts Rebound 50s Metres Gained 17.7 4.3 7.5 5.7 443.0

Her ability to read the play is among the best in the competition, supported well by her quick decision-making. It means that once she has identified her most dangerous course of action, she commits to it, making her positioning and impact on the contest as good as it can possibly be.

This isn't simply when it comes to defensive efforts either, but her awareness of how to best support her teammates has been evident.

Opting to remain on the ground to crumb the footy, rather than competing in the air against a teammate has helped the Bombers set up quick attacking forays on a number of occasions.

What this means for the Bombers

Because of Gay's security behind the ball, coach Natalie Wood was afforded the luxury of moving key defender Ellyse Gamble into attack to fill the Bonnie Toogood gap.

Gamble, who for her whole AFLW career has been a staunch key defender, has kicked five goals so far this season. She is presenting well as the side's deepest tall forward, and what this has allowed structurally has been important.

Fellow key forward Sophie Alexander plays her best footy when pressing high up the ground, and supporting in the ruck. With Gamble sitting deep, Alexander is still free to play that role that works best for her, and the team.

Sophie Alexander celebrates during the AFLW Practice Match between Essendon and Geelong at Windy Hill, August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All of this has also been executed well in the absence of key defender Brooke Brown – who has missed all of the season to date with a calf injury – and more recently without Sophie Van De Heuvel, who has been ruled out for the remainder with a knee.

Without Gay's intelligence in defence to lead the line, which has helped the likes of Georgia Clarke, Amy Gaylor, and Alex Morcom play their best football, Gamble's shift into attack wouldn't have been as feasible.

Now, as Toogood makes her return and gathers steam, the Bombers are well-placed to reach a second consecutive finals series and challenge for that first-ever finals win.