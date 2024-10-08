Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week seven

AFLW injury list, W7. Picture: AFL Media

WEST Coast could receive a boost with both Jess Hosking and Kellie Gibson facing fitness tests ahead of Saturday's match against Hawthorn.

Carlton's vice-captain Abbie McKay is available for selection after missing last week through an adductor injury, while captain Kerryn Peterson has also overcome a shoulder injury.

Kate Shierlaw is a test for North's Sunday clash with Sydney.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Abbie Ballard Knee 1 week Teah Charlton Adductor 1 week Eloise Jones Achilles Season Hannah Munyard Foot 1 week Brooke Smith Collarbone 7-9 weeks Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shanae Davison Fractured wrist Test Orla O'Dwyer Shoulder 2 weeks Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Dal Pos Calf TBA Yasmin Duursma Wrist TBA Erone Fitzpatrick ACL Inactive Maddy Hendrie Foot Season Brooke Vickers Hamstring Season Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlotte Blair Shin Season Kalinda Howarth ACL 4-6 weeks Mikayla Hyde Foot 3-4 weeks Selena Karlson Shin 1 week Annie Lee Knee Season Nell Morris-Dalton Back Inactive Aishling Sheridan Personal Inactive Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Brown Calf Test Amber Clarke Knee 2-3 weeks Kodi Jacques Hamstring 6 weeks Sophie Van De Heuvel Knee Season Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Pregnancy Inactive Dana East Concussion Test Jae Flynn Concussion Test Ange Stannett ACL Season Tara Stribley Ankle TBC Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Olivia Fuller Work Inactive Amy McDonald Hamstring 2 weeks Lilly Pearce ACL Season Gabbi Featherston Achilles Test Bryde O'Rourke Collarbone 3 weeks Chloe Scheer Toe TBC Kate Surman Concussion Test Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alana Gee ACL Season Sienna McMullen ACL Inactive Wallis Randell Hamstring TBC Viv Saad Achilles Season Claudia Whitfort Concussion Test Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Hamstring Season Chloe Dalton Back Season Indigo Linde Calf 3 weeks Cambridge McCormick Ankle 4-6 weeks Aliesha Newman Knee 1 week Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Foot Test Mackenzie Eardley Concussion 1 week Casey Sherriff Ankle 3-4 weeks Kristy Stratton Ankle TBC Laura Stone Ankle TBC Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL Season Tayla Harris Shoulder Season Shelley Heath Shoulder Test Jacinta Hose ACL Season Aimee Mackin ACL Season Blaithin Mackin Calf 3 weeks Eliza McNamara Nose 1 week Paxy Paxman Foot 1 week Lauren Pearce Wrist 3 weeks Olivia Purcell Face 2-3 weeks Saraid Taylor Calf Test Eden Zanker Knee TBC Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emma Kearney Hamstring 5 weeks Kate Shierlaw Elbow Test Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Hannah Dunn Pregnancy Inactive Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Indy Tahau ACL Inactive Lauren Young ACL Inactive Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Katelyn Cox Knee Season Shelby Knoll ACL Inactive Montana McKinnon ACL Season Amelia Peck Knee Season Maddie Shevlin Ankle Test Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steph Chiocci ACL 8 weeks Caitlin Matthews Knee 6 weeks Rebecca Ott Tibia 4-5 weeks Georgia Patrikios Foot 5-6 weeks Beth Pinchin Knee Season Hannah Stuart Illness 1 week Nicola Xenos Heel 2 weeks Updated: October 8, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Montana Ham Foot Test Chloe Molloy ACL Season Ally Morphett Foot Season Alana Woodward Knee TBC Updated: October 1, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Elkington Concussion Season Amy Franklin Finger 1-2 weeks Kellie Gibson Managed Test Jess Hosking Quad Test Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Sophie McDonald Concussion TBC Courtney Rowley ACL TBC Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Updated: October 8, 2024