WEST Coast could receive a boost with both Jess Hosking and Kellie Gibson facing fitness tests ahead of Saturday's match against Hawthorn.

Carlton's vice-captain Abbie McKay is available for selection after missing last week through an adductor injury, while captain Kerryn Peterson has also overcome a shoulder injury.

Kate Shierlaw is a test for North's Sunday clash with Sydney.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Abbie Ballard

Knee

1 week

Teah Charlton

Adductor

1 week

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Hannah Munyard

Foot

1 week

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

7-9 weeks
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Shanae Davison

Fractured wrist

Test

Orla O'Dwyer

Shoulder

2 weeks
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Dal Pos

Calf

TBA

Yasmin Duursma

Wrist

TBA

Erone Fitzpatrick

ACL

Inactive

Maddy Hendrie

Foot

Season

Brooke Vickers

Hamstring

Season
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Charlotte Blair

Shin

Season

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

4-6 weeks

Mikayla Hyde

Foot

3-4 weeks

Selena Karlson

Shin

1 week

Annie Lee

Knee

Season

Nell Morris-Dalton

Back

Inactive

Aishling Sheridan

Personal

Inactive
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brooke Brown

Calf

Test

Amber Clarke

Knee

2-3 weeks

Kodi Jacques

Hamstring

6 weeks

Sophie Van De Heuvel

Knee

Season
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Bowers

Pregnancy

Inactive

Dana East

Concussion

Test

Jae Flynn

Concussion

Test

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Tara Stribley

Ankle

TBC

Aine Tighe

Knee

Season
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Olivia Fuller

Work

Inactive
Amy McDonald

Hamstring

2 weeks
Lilly Pearce

ACL

Season
Gabbi Featherston

Achilles

Test
Bryde O'Rourke

Collarbone

3 weeks
Chloe Scheer

Toe

TBC
Kate Surman

Concussion

Test
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Alana Gee

ACL

Season

Sienna McMullen

ACL

Inactive

Wallis Randell

Hamstring

TBC

Viv Saad

Achilles

Season

Claudia Whitfort

Concussion

Test
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicola Barr

Hamstring

Season

Chloe Dalton

Back

Season

Indigo Linde

Calf

3 weeks

Cambridge McCormick

Ankle

4-6 weeks

Aliesha Newman

Knee

1 week

Daisy Walker

ACL

Season
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Mattea Breed

Foot

Test

Mackenzie Eardley

Concussion

1 week

Casey Sherriff

Ankle

3-4 weeks

Kristy Stratton

Ankle

TBC

Laura Stone

Ankle

TBC
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Grace Beasley

ACL

Season

Tayla Harris

Shoulder

Season

Shelley Heath

Shoulder

Test

Jacinta Hose

ACL

Season

Aimee Mackin

ACL

Season

Blaithin Mackin

Calf

3 weeks

Eliza McNamara

Nose

1 week

Paxy Paxman

Foot

1 week

Lauren Pearce

Wrist

3 weeks

Olivia Purcell

Face

2-3 weeks

Saraid Taylor

 Calf

Test

Eden Zanker

 Knee

TBC
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emma Kearney

Hamstring

5 weeks

Kate Shierlaw

Elbow

Test

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Hannah Dunn

Pregnancy

Inactive

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Inactive

Lauren Young

ACL

Inactive
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Katelyn Cox

Knee

Season

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Inactive

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Season

Amelia Peck

Knee

Season

Maddie Shevlin

Ankle

Test
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Steph Chiocci

ACL

8 weeks

Caitlin Matthews

Knee

6 weeks

Rebecca Ott

Tibia

4-5 weeks

Georgia Patrikios

Foot

5-6 weeks

Beth Pinchin

Knee

Season

Hannah Stuart

Illness

1 week

Nicola Xenos

Heel

2 weeks
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Montana Ham

Foot

Test

Chloe Molloy

ACL

Season

Ally Morphett

Foot

Season

Alana Woodward

Knee

 TBC
Updated: October 1, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emily Elkington

Concussion

Season

Amy Franklin

Finger

1-2 weeks

Kellie Gibson

Managed

Test

Jess Hosking

Quad

Test

Annabel Johnson

ACL

Season

Kayley Kavanagh

ACL

Season

Sophie McDonald

Concussion

TBC

Courtney Rowley

ACL

TBC

Matilda Sergeant

Knee

Season
Updated: October 8, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Ellie Blackburn

Foot

Season

Jorga Borg

ACL

Season

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Mua Laloifi

ACL

Season

Elizabeth Snell

Ankle

Test
Updated: October 1, 2024