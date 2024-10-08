WEST Coast could receive a boost with both Jess Hosking and Kellie Gibson facing fitness tests ahead of Saturday's match against Hawthorn.
Carlton's vice-captain Abbie McKay is available for selection after missing last week through an adductor injury, while captain Kerryn Peterson has also overcome a shoulder injury.
Kate Shierlaw is a test for North's Sunday clash with Sydney.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Abbie Ballard
|
Knee
|
1 week
|
Teah Charlton
|
Adductor
|
1 week
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Hannah Munyard
|
Foot
|
1 week
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
7-9 weeks
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Shanae Davison
|
Fractured wrist
|
Test
|
Orla O'Dwyer
|
Shoulder
|
2 weeks
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Dal Pos
|
Calf
|
TBA
|
Yasmin Duursma
|
Wrist
|
TBA
|
Erone Fitzpatrick
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Maddy Hendrie
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Brooke Vickers
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Charlotte Blair
|
Shin
|
Season
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
4-6 weeks
|
Mikayla Hyde
|
Foot
|
3-4 weeks
|
Selena Karlson
|
Shin
|
1 week
|
Annie Lee
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nell Morris-Dalton
|
Back
|
Inactive
|
Aishling Sheridan
|
Personal
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brooke Brown
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Amber Clarke
|
Knee
|
2-3 weeks
|
Kodi Jacques
|
Hamstring
|
6 weeks
|
Sophie Van De Heuvel
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Dana East
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Jae Flynn
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tara Stribley
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Olivia Fuller
|
Work
|
Inactive
|Amy McDonald
|
Hamstring
|
2 weeks
|Lilly Pearce
|
ACL
|
Season
|Gabbi Featherston
|
Achilles
|
Test
|Bryde O'Rourke
|
Collarbone
|
3 weeks
|Chloe Scheer
|
Toe
|
TBC
|Kate Surman
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Alana Gee
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sienna McMullen
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Wallis Randell
|
Hamstring
|
TBC
|
Viv Saad
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Claudia Whitfort
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicola Barr
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Back
|
Season
|
Indigo Linde
|
Calf
|
3 weeks
|
Cambridge McCormick
|
Ankle
|
4-6 weeks
|
Aliesha Newman
|
Knee
|
1 week
|
Daisy Walker
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Mattea Breed
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Mackenzie Eardley
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Casey Sherriff
|
Ankle
|
3-4 weeks
|
Kristy Stratton
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Laura Stone
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Grace Beasley
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tayla Harris
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Shelley Heath
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Jacinta Hose
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Aimee Mackin
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Blaithin Mackin
|
Calf
|
3 weeks
|
Eliza McNamara
|
Nose
|
1 week
|
Paxy Paxman
|
Foot
|
1 week
|
Lauren Pearce
|
Wrist
|
3 weeks
|
Olivia Purcell
|
Face
|
2-3 weeks
|
Saraid Taylor
|Calf
|
Test
|
Eden Zanker
|Knee
|
TBC
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emma Kearney
|
Hamstring
|
5 weeks
|
Kate Shierlaw
|
Elbow
|
Test
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Dunn
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Katelyn Cox
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Amelia Peck
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Maddie Shevlin
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
8 weeks
|
Caitlin Matthews
|
Knee
|
6 weeks
|
Rebecca Ott
|
Tibia
|
4-5 weeks
|
Georgia Patrikios
|
Foot
|
5-6 weeks
|
Beth Pinchin
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Illness
|
1 week
|
Nicola Xenos
|
Heel
|
2 weeks
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Montana Ham
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Chloe Molloy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ally Morphett
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Alana Woodward
|
Knee
|TBC
|Updated: October 1, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
Season
|
Amy Franklin
|
Finger
|
1-2 weeks
|
Kellie Gibson
|
Managed
|
Test
|
Jess Hosking
|
Quad
|
Test
|
Annabel Johnson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kayley Kavanagh
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sophie McDonald
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Courtney Rowley
|
ACL
|
TBC
|
Matilda Sergeant
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 8, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ellie Blackburn
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Jorga Borg
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Mua Laloifi
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Elizabeth Snell
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: October 1, 2024