The panel discuss how the ever-growing women's game can best fit with crowds and schedules

Elise O’Dea, Jess Duffin, Ash Brazill and Tiarna Ernst ahead of the AFLW double header at Marvel Stadium, March 6, 2019. Picture: AFL Media

AFLW expert commentator and All-Australian Kate McCarthy believes double-headers could be a viable solution to the competition's fixturing issues.

With a guaranteed minimum of 12 matches per club next year, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has previously confirmed cramming all rounds into the current 10-week period isn't a viable option.

Speaking on the W Show, McCarthy – who played eight seasons of AFLW – believes starting the women's season in round 22 of the men's season (second week of August) is the right position for the 2025 season.

That would mean an overlap of seven rounds between men's footy and finals with the women's game, which leads to a significant logistical puzzle.

"Where are the broadcast slots, where are they going to play the games – I know double-headers have been floated, but let's scrap double-headers and let's get back-to-back games at Marvel," McCarthy said.

"That's the positive of playing at that time of year, Marvel is available. So why not have games at Marvel? They don't play men's finals at Marvel, so let's open that ground and get some double-headers going through there so the quality improves, because it's not going to be wind-affected.

"AFLW fans are unique in that they will support multiple teams. I guarantee they will stay for a club that's not their club, and they'll stay for a game with their favourite club as well."