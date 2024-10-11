All the action from Friday's AFLW week seven match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon

Paige Scott is tackled by Maggie Gorham during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will be looking to firm up its top-eight standing when it takes on the Western Bulldogs at Mission Whitten Oval on Friday night.

Not only is Pride in the air, but it's also on the line for the Dogs, who have exceeded expectations in recent weeks after a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

The Bombers have won three matches in a row and will be looking to make it four, while the Dogs will be looking to bounce back after last week's disappointing outing against competition benchmark North Melbourne.

The Dog have won two matches in the past three weeks after starting the season 0-3.