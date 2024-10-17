Brisbane players have embraced the need to be more versatile as they set their sights on back-to-back premierships

Bre Koenen in action during Brisbane's win over North Melbourne in the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has retooled on the run in its quest to become the first team to defend an AFLW premiership, creating versatility and flexibility in an outfit that was already hard to beat.

Starting in 2023 with the move of captain Bre Koenen from defence into the midfield when the Lions needed to quieten an opposition star, this season has seen the premiers experiment more regularly and with more players.

Lily Postlethwaite has gone from the forward line into defence. Jade Ellenger from the wing to half-back. Sophie Conway from the wing to on the ball.

Charlie Mullins has moved from half-forward and excelled on a wing, while Courtney Hodder has also gone into the midfield for small bursts.

It's all about creating more options for Craig Starcevich and his coaching staff.

While some of the positional changes have been forced by injury, backline coach Paul Henriksen told AFL.com.au it was something the Lions had been slowly implementing for quite some time.

Sophie Conway fends off Lily Goss during the AFLW R6 match between Brisbane and Carlton at Ikon Park on October 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I reckon you'd have to go back to the start of last season where we had numerous chats about providing flexibility within our team," Henriksen said.

"If you think about Bre Koenen and what she did in the Grand Final (playing midfield and winning the medal for best on ground), she's the poster girl.

"Usually when you make changes during a game it's because things aren't working.

"That was the mindset of the coaching group last year, and this year it's gone to another level where we've considered players in other positions for them to get better."

Learn More 24:51

The players have "embraced" the change. Once the captain has been prepared to adjust her role, it's hard to not follow.

After being soundly beaten in round one by North Melbourne, Brisbane is currently on a seven-game winning streak ahead of a trip south to play Geelong this weekend.

Henriksen said the Lions were trying to better utilise their "weapons". Mullins is a smart player, hard runner and good decision-maker, so the wing makes sense. Ellenger can use her speed from the back half of the ground, as can Postlethwaite.

Lily Postlethwaite in action during the AFLW R3 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena on September 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Brisbane Academy graduate said she was more than happy to have her magnet thrown around within a game.

"We've had a lot of positional changes within quarters or games and everyone's happy to play their role," Postlethwaite said.

"I started the season playing forward and I went to wing a few quarters and then Craig came up to me and said: 'what about half-back?'

"I said: 'Yeah, easy no worries'. I'm just happy to be playing anywhere.

"I think it just depends on what we need at the time. There's a few girls that are pretty versatile … it's just about finding that perfect combination on any given day."