Mim Strom, Claudia Whitfort and Eilish Sheerin. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST'S Claudia Whitfort leads our Team of the Week for NAB AFLW week eight, following her impressive performance in her milestone match against the Swans.

The 25-year-old had 22 disposals, 10 clearances, eight inside 50s and a goal in her 50th game to help lead the Suns to their first victory of season nine.

Whitfort is joined in the centre line by Team of the Week regular Ebony Marinoff, who had a casual 36 disposals and 645 metres gained, and Geelong's Nina Morrison who starred in the Cats' upset win over the Lions.

Richmond midfielder Eilish Sheerin had arguably her best game of the season, collecting a game-high 30 disposals, including 19 contested possessions, 10 clearances and a goal, despite her team going down to Melbourne at Casey Fields on Saturday evening.

Once again Fremantle's Mim Strom has been named in the ruck after her season-high 48 hitouts in the Western Derby, while Hawthorn captain Emily Bates has been named in the midfield for her game against the Giants where she had 34 disposals and a goal.

In the forward line, Demon Alyssa Bannan features for her four goals against the Tigers, along with Adelaide's Caitlin Gould who scored three goals, taking her to equal-third on the competition's goalkicking leaderboard with two games remaining in the home and away season.

On the interchange bench, young Western Bulldogs star Isabelle Pritchard makes an appearance following her complete performance against the Blues, where the mid had 25 disposals, six clearances, five score involvements and a goal. Joining her on the bench are Port's Matilda Scholz and Abbey Dowrick, for their contributions to the Power's win over the Saints.

Unlucky to miss this week were some of the competition's most consistent performers – Maddy Prespakis (29 disposals, five clearances), Fremantle's Aisling McCarthy (20 disposals, 11 tackles) and North's Jasmine Garner (24 disposals, one goal).

