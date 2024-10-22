HAWTHORN is set to receive a boost with Casey Sherriff recovering from a complex ankle injury in time for Thursday's clash against her former side Narrm.
Amy McDonald is available for Geelong's clash with Waalitj Marawar after being sidelined with a hamstring injury for several weeks, while Richmond spearhead Katie Brennan faces a fitness test after injuring her ankle on the weekend.
Collingwood's Grace Campbell has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a hip complaint, while five Giants must get through fitness tests ahead of Saturday's clash with Walyalup.
Chelsea Randall has been cleared of structural damage to her face and is set to play in Kuwarna's important clash against North Melbourne on Friday night, while important Roos defender Sarah Wright (ankle) will have to pass a fitness test.
Yartapuulti ruck Matilda Scholz has been cleared of any structural damage to her knee after pulling up sore during week eight.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
7-8 weeks
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Dakota Davidson
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Dal Pos
|
Calf
|
1 week
|
Yasmin Duursma
|
Wrist
|
1-2 weeks
|
Erone Fitzpatrick
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Maddy Hendrie
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Kerryn Peterson
|
Abdomen
|
Test
|
Tahlia Read
|
Hip
|
1 week
|
Darcy Vescio
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Brooke Vickers
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Charlotte Blair
|
Shin
|
Season
|
Grace Campbell
|
Hip
|
Season
|
Bri Davey
|
Tibia
|
Season
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
2-4 weeks
|
Mikayla Hyde
|
Foot
|
1-2 weeks
|
Eliza James
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Selena Karlson
|
Shin
|
Season
|
Annie Lee
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nell Morris-Dalton
|
Back
|
Inactive
|
Aishling Sheridan
|
Personal
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kodi Jacques
|
Hamstring
|
4 weeks
|
Mia Van Dyke
|
Ankle
|
3-4 weeks
|
Sophie Van De Heuvel
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Hayley Miller
|
Calf
|
TBC
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Madi Scanlon
|
Concussion
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tara Stribley
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Gabbi Featherston
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Olivia Fuller
|
Work
|
Inactive
|Rachel Kearns
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Kate Kenny
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Darcy Moloney
|
Ankle
|
1 week
|Lilly Pearce
|
ACL
|
Season
|Bryde O'Rourke
|
Collarbone
|
2 weeks
|Chloe Scheer
|
Toe
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Alana Gee
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Cara McCrossan
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Sienna McMullen
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Viv Saad
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Lucy Single
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicola Barr
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|
Annise Bradfield
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Back
|
Season
|
Georgia Garnett
|
Torso
|
Test
|
Indigo Linde
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Cambridge McCormick
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Eilish O'Dowd
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Kaitlyn Srhoj
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Daisy Walker
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Greta Bodey
|
Toe
|
1 week
|
Kristy Stratton
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|
Laura Stone
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Emily Everist
|
Illness
|
TBC
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Grace Beasley
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Gab Colvin
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Tayla Harris
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Jacinta Hose
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Aimee Mackin
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Paxy Paxman
|
Foot
|
TBC
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emma Kearney
|
Hamstring
|
3 weeks
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|
Sarah Wright
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Dunn
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Julia Teakle
|
Knee
|
2-3 weeks
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Katie Brennan
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Imogen Brown
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Katelyn Cox
|
Knee
|
Inactive
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Tamara Luke
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Amelia Peck
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Nat Exon
|
Ribs
|
Test
|
Caitlin Matthews
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Rebecca Ott
|
Tibia
|
Test
|
Georgia Patrikios
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Beth Pinchin
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nicola Xenos
|
Heel
|
Season
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Laura Gardiner
|
Hand
|
Test
|
Chloe Molloy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ally Morphett
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Julie O'Sullivan
|
Elbow
|
Test
|
Alana Woodward
|
Knee
|Season
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
Season
|
Annabel Johnson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kayley Kavanagh
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sophie McDonald
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Jess Rentsch
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Matilda Sergeant
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Belinda Smith
|
Quad
|
Test
|Updated: October 22, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Lauren Ahrens
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Ellie Blackburn
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Jorja Borg
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alice Edmonds
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Mua Laloifi
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 22, 2024