Katie Brennan leaves the field injured during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is set to receive a boost with Casey Sherriff recovering from a complex ankle injury in time for Thursday's clash against her former side Narrm.

Amy McDonald is available for Geelong's clash with Waalitj Marawar after being sidelined with a hamstring injury for several weeks, while Richmond spearhead Katie Brennan faces a fitness test after injuring her ankle on the weekend.

Collingwood's Grace Campbell has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a hip complaint, while five Giants must get through fitness tests ahead of Saturday's clash with Walyalup.

Chelsea Randall has been cleared of structural damage to her face and is set to play in Kuwarna's important clash against North Melbourne on Friday night, while important Roos defender Sarah Wright (ankle) will have to pass a fitness test.

Yartapuulti ruck Matilda Scholz has been cleared of any structural damage to her knee after pulling up sore during week eight.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

Test

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

7-8 weeks
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Dakota Davidson

Concussion

TBC
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Dal Pos

Calf

1 week

Yasmin Duursma

Wrist

1-2 weeks

Erone Fitzpatrick

ACL

Inactive

Maddy Hendrie

Foot

Season

Kerryn Peterson

Abdomen

Test

Tahlia Read

Hip

1 week

Darcy Vescio

Concussion

Test

Brooke Vickers

Hamstring

Season
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Charlotte Blair

Shin

Season

Grace Campbell

Hip

Season

Bri Davey

Tibia

Season

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

2-4 weeks

Mikayla Hyde

Foot

1-2 weeks

Eliza James

Concussion

TBC

Selena Karlson

Shin

Season

Annie Lee

Knee

Season

Nell Morris-Dalton

Back

Inactive

Aishling Sheridan

Personal

Inactive
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kodi Jacques

Hamstring

4 weeks

Mia Van Dyke

Ankle

3-4 weeks

Sophie Van De Heuvel

Knee

Season
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Bowers

Pregnancy

Inactive

Hayley Miller

Calf

TBC

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Madi Scanlon

Concussion

1-2 weeks

Tara Stribley

Ankle

1-2 weeks

Aine Tighe

Knee

Season
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Gabbi Featherston

Hamstring

Test
Olivia Fuller

Work

Inactive
Rachel Kearns

Concussion

Test
Kate Kenny

Ankle

Season
Darcy Moloney

Ankle

1 week
Lilly Pearce

ACL

Season
Bryde O'Rourke

Collarbone

2 weeks
Chloe Scheer

Toe

2-3 weeks
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Alana Gee

ACL

Season

Cara McCrossan

Concussion

Test

Sienna McMullen

ACL

Inactive

Viv Saad

Achilles

Season

Lucy Single

Concussion

1 week
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicola Barr

Hamstring

Season

Annise Bradfield

Concussion

1 week

Chloe Dalton

Back

Season

Georgia Garnett

Torso

Test

Indigo Linde

Calf

Test

Cambridge McCormick

Ankle

Test

Eilish O'Dowd

Ankle

Test

Kaitlyn Srhoj

Knee

Season

Daisy Walker

ACL

Season
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Greta Bodey

Toe

1 week

Kristy Stratton

Ankle

1-2 weeks

Laura Stone

Ankle

TBC

Emily Everist

Illness

TBC
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Grace Beasley

ACL

Season

Gab Colvin

Concussion

Test

Tayla Harris

Shoulder

Season

Jacinta Hose

ACL

Inactive

Aimee Mackin

ACL

Inactive

Paxy Paxman

Foot

TBC
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emma Kearney

Hamstring

3 weeks

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season

Sarah Wright

Ankle

Test
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Hannah Dunn

Pregnancy

Inactive

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Inactive

Julia Teakle

Knee

2-3 weeks

Lauren Young

ACL

Inactive
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Katie Brennan

Ankle

Test

Imogen Brown

Ankle

Test

Katelyn Cox

Knee

Inactive

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Inactive

Tamara Luke

Shoulder

Test

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Inactive

Amelia Peck

Knee

Season
Updated: October 22, 2024
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Steph Chiocci

ACL

Season

Nat Exon

Ribs

Test

Caitlin Matthews

Knee

Season

Rebecca Ott

Tibia

Test

Georgia Patrikios

Foot

Season

Beth Pinchin

Knee

Season

Nicola Xenos

Heel

Season
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Laura Gardiner

Hand

Test

Chloe Molloy

ACL

Season

Ally Morphett

Foot

Season

Julie O'Sullivan

Elbow

Test

Alana Woodward

Knee

 Season
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emily Elkington

Concussion

Season

Annabel Johnson

ACL

Season

Kayley Kavanagh

ACL

Season

Sophie McDonald

Concussion

TBC

Jess Rentsch

Ankle

Test

Matilda Sergeant

Knee

Season

Belinda Smith

Quad

Test
Updated: October 22, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Lauren Ahrens

Foot

Season

Ellie Blackburn

Foot

Season

Jorja Borg

ACL

Season

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Alice Edmonds

Ankle

Test

Mua Laloifi

ACL

Season
Updated: October 22, 2024