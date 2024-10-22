Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week nine

Katie Brennan leaves the field injured during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is set to receive a boost with Casey Sherriff recovering from a complex ankle injury in time for Thursday's clash against her former side Narrm.

Amy McDonald is available for Geelong's clash with Waalitj Marawar after being sidelined with a hamstring injury for several weeks, while Richmond spearhead Katie Brennan faces a fitness test after injuring her ankle on the weekend.

Collingwood's Grace Campbell has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a hip complaint, while five Giants must get through fitness tests ahead of Saturday's clash with Walyalup.

Chelsea Randall has been cleared of structural damage to her face and is set to play in Kuwarna's important clash against North Melbourne on Friday night, while important Roos defender Sarah Wright (ankle) will have to pass a fitness test.

Yartapuulti ruck Matilda Scholz has been cleared of any structural damage to her knee after pulling up sore during week eight.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring Test Eloise Jones Achilles Season Brooke Smith Collarbone 7-8 weeks Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dakota Davidson Concussion TBC Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Dal Pos Calf 1 week Yasmin Duursma Wrist 1-2 weeks Erone Fitzpatrick ACL Inactive Maddy Hendrie Foot Season Kerryn Peterson Abdomen Test Tahlia Read Hip 1 week Darcy Vescio Concussion Test Brooke Vickers Hamstring Season Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlotte Blair Shin Season Grace Campbell Hip Season Bri Davey Tibia Season Kalinda Howarth ACL 2-4 weeks Mikayla Hyde Foot 1-2 weeks Eliza James Concussion TBC Selena Karlson Shin Season Annie Lee Knee Season Nell Morris-Dalton Back Inactive Aishling Sheridan Personal Inactive Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kodi Jacques Hamstring 4 weeks Mia Van Dyke Ankle 3-4 weeks Sophie Van De Heuvel Knee Season Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Pregnancy Inactive Hayley Miller Calf TBC Ange Stannett ACL Season Madi Scanlon Concussion 1-2 weeks Tara Stribley Ankle 1-2 weeks Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabbi Featherston Hamstring Test Olivia Fuller Work Inactive Rachel Kearns Concussion Test Kate Kenny Ankle Season Darcy Moloney Ankle 1 week Lilly Pearce ACL Season Bryde O'Rourke Collarbone 2 weeks Chloe Scheer Toe 2-3 weeks Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alana Gee ACL Season Cara McCrossan Concussion Test Sienna McMullen ACL Inactive Viv Saad Achilles Season Lucy Single Concussion 1 week Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Hamstring Season Annise Bradfield Concussion 1 week Chloe Dalton Back Season Georgia Garnett Torso Test Indigo Linde Calf Test Cambridge McCormick Ankle Test Eilish O'Dowd Ankle Test Kaitlyn Srhoj Knee Season Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Greta Bodey Toe 1 week Kristy Stratton Ankle 1-2 weeks Laura Stone Ankle TBC Emily Everist Illness TBC Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL Season Gab Colvin Concussion Test Tayla Harris Shoulder Season Jacinta Hose ACL Inactive Aimee Mackin ACL Inactive Paxy Paxman Foot TBC

Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emma Kearney Hamstring 3 weeks Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Sarah Wright Ankle Test Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Hannah Dunn Pregnancy Inactive Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Indy Tahau ACL Inactive Julia Teakle Knee 2-3 weeks Lauren Young ACL Inactive Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Katie Brennan Ankle Test Imogen Brown Ankle Test Katelyn Cox Knee Inactive Shelby Knoll ACL Inactive Tamara Luke Shoulder Test Montana McKinnon ACL Inactive Amelia Peck Knee Season Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steph Chiocci ACL Season Nat Exon Ribs Test Caitlin Matthews Knee Season Rebecca Ott Tibia Test Georgia Patrikios Foot Season Beth Pinchin Knee Season Nicola Xenos Heel Season Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Laura Gardiner Hand Test Chloe Molloy ACL Season Ally Morphett Foot Season Julie O'Sullivan Elbow Test Alana Woodward Knee Season Updated: October 22, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Elkington Concussion Season Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Sophie McDonald Concussion TBC Jess Rentsch Ankle Test Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Belinda Smith Quad Test Updated: October 22, 2024