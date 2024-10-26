Essendon and Richmond finish all square in Darwin to keep Melbourne and Geelong in finals race

Georgia Gee reacts to Essendon's draw against Richmond in the 2024 Dreamtime game. Picture: AFL Photos

A SOCCERED behind in the dying moments from Richmond skipper Katie Brennan – who spent most of the week overcoming an injured ankle – has secured the Tigers a draw against Essendon that has locked up their spot in the finals for 2024.

It was a frantic final few minutes of the first AFLW Dreamtime match in Darwin, which saw both sides score 6.6 (42), with Brennan's behind coming with about 75 seconds left on the clock.

The ball was camped in the Richmond's forward 50 in the dramatic dying seconds, but the Tigers weren't able to scramble another point to secure the win.

It means the Bombers, who led for the majority of the second half, are still vulnerable to slipping out of the top eight with Melbourne and Geelong close behind, although they will be favourites to see off Carlton next week and secure their spot in the finals.

The game has come at a cost to both sides with the result overshadowed by what appears to be serious injuries to Steph Wales (knee) and Sarah Hosking (high hamstring), with both incidents happening in the final five minutes of the game.

Essendon coach Natalie Wood said Wales would require scans in Melbourne to ascertain if the integral ruck had torn her ACL, while Richmond coach Ryan Ferguson said Hosking's hamstring injury "doesn't look good".

It's understood Hosking's injury is to the same muscle she had major surgery on over the off-season.

The Tigers were more willing early to move the ball by hand than the Bombers, often staying just half a second ahead of Essendon as they carved their way through the middle of the ground in the first half.

By contrast, Essendon produced a kick-heavy game – a tough ask given the slippery conditions – as they changed lanes and moved the Richmond defence around the park. It worked for most of the night as the Tigers struggled to lock down their opponents and Essendon controlled vast portions of the match.

Richmond had a small buffer for most of the first half despite Essendon's dominance in most statistical measurements, with the Tigers proving deadly inside 50 from limited opportunities.

But the Bombers worked their way through their connection issues going into attack, with Bonnie Toogood standing tall in the final minutes of the second term to goal and tie the score up.

The much-vaunted midfield of Mon Conti, Ellie McKenzie and Eilish Sheerin were getting well and truly beaten by the Essendon combo of Maddy Prespakis, Georgia Nanscawen (wearing her long sleeves despite the heat) and Brooke Walker.

Essendon hit the lead after the break when Bec Miller handed the ball to teammate Poppy Kelly at a stoppage, instead of an umpire, leading to a free kick in front of goal and Toogood's second.

Sheerin may come under scrutiny for a dumping tackle on Alex Morcom, for which the Bomber was paid a free kick.

Young Bomber Mia Busch underwent a concussion test during the game but returned to play.

KB watch

It's been a long week for Richmond skipper Brennan, who was in a race to prove her fitness after tweaking her ankle in last week's loss to Melbourne. She played as the deepest or second-deepest forward, and shook off any concerns when she snapped truly to kick Richmond's first of the game, then followed it up with a converted set shot later in the term. She eventually secured two points for the Tigers with the last score of the game.

W returns to the Top End

Saturday night marked the first AFLW game played in Darwin since 2019, when Adelaide had an alliance with the Northern Territory, and the first women's Dreamtime game. Both teams have been in Darwin since Thursday, completing a number of community and cultural activities and adjusting to the conditions. Despite the game kicking off at 6.45pm local time, the weather sat at a 'feels like' temperature of 36 degrees thanks to the 71 per cent humidity. It's safe to say the cool rooms behind the benches got a work out.

The pre-match ceremony before the 2024 AFLW Dreamtime game in Darwin. Picture: AFL Photos

Up next

Richmond will host Hawthorn next Sunday at the Swinburne Centre and still remain in the running for the top four, while Essendon will face Carlton at Ikon Park as it looks to keep its season alive.

ESSENDON 1.1 4.2 6.4 6.4 (42)

RICHMOND 2.2 4.2 5.4 6.4 (42)

GOALS

Essendon: Toogood 2, Alexander, Bannister, Wales, Gee

Richmond: Brennan 2, Sheerin, Yassir, Conti, McKenzie

BEST

Essendon: Nanscawen, Toogood, Prespakis, Keaney, Clarke

Richmond: Sheerin, Conti, McKenzie, Kelly, Graham

INJURIES

Essendon: Wales (knee)

Richmond: Hosking (hamstring)

Crowd: 4,407 at TIO Stadium