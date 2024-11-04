Who made our Team of the Week in week 10?

Alice O'Loughlin, Bella Smith and Greta Bodey. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S THE final Team of the Week for the year, and Fremantle's Mim Strom has saved her best performance of the home and away season for last.

Strom, who has featured in our Team of the Week five times out of a possible 10, was a standout for the Dockers in their week 10 win against the Western Bulldogs with a game-high 30 disposals.

It's rare that a ruck finishes a game as the leading disposal winner, but Strom also led the game in contested possessions (20), marks (nine) and was equal in game-high score involvements (seven).

Joining Strom in the midfield this week is another Team of the Week regular, Ash Riddell. Riddell was the complete package on Saturday in North Melbourne's win over the Gold Coast, collecting 32 disposals, and influencing at both ends of the ground with equal game-high inside 50s (six) and intercept possessions (eight).

In defence we have arguably the recruit of the year, Essendon's Maddi Gay, who had a season-high 33 disposals in the Bombers' demolition of Carlton on Saturday night. Gay had 10 marks, nine intercept possessions and six inside 50s. Gay now finishes the season averaging career-high numbers in disposals (20), marks (five) and rebound 50s (five).

Sydney's Bella Smith has been named in the forward line after her five-goal haul against West Coast at Henson Park. Smith, who had only kicked two goals in her four games prior to Saturday, finished the year on a high with a handful of majors from her eight disposals.

Finally, two Crows have been added following their come-from-behind win against Geelong on Friday night. Defender Zoe Prowse hasn't been selected for anything visible on the stat sheet, instead being named for her outstanding defensive performance on League goalkicking leader Aishling Moloney, who she kept goalless for the night.

In a game where goals were hard to come by, the Crows' Caitlin Gould kicked three of her team's four to help them get over the line and finish the season in the top four.

Unlucky to miss out this week are Geelong's Georgie Prespakis (game-high 10 clearances, 24 disposals and a goal), Hawthorn's Eliza West (24 disposals, eight clearances) and West Coast's Amy Franklin (three goals).