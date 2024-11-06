Port Adelaide has won six games in a row since losing to Richmond midway through the season

PORT Adelaide has won an astonishing six games on the trot.

Its last loss? To elimination finals opponent, Richmond.

To put the Power's remarkable run in perspective, last year Lauren Arnell's side won 2.5 games, and 1.5 in its inaugural season.

But the true measure of its recent improvement will come against the Tigers, who comfortably won their last encounter by 21 points at Ikon Park.

First-time finalists Port Adelaide averaged 2.8 goalkickers in its first five games, jumping up to 5.3 for its final six matches, as it began to broaden its horizons beyond power forward Gemma Houghton.

Eight different players kicked at least one goal in the first half of the Power's season, sharply increasing to 15 in the second (inclusive of an additional game).

In many ways, the loss to Richmond was a line-in-the-sand moment.

"They are very efficient, moving the ball forward, Port Adelaide. They give up a lot of uncontested possessions, but that's just because of the way they play," Lucy Watkin said on Credit to the Girls.

"Their kick to handball ratio is very one-sided, but they want to move quick. And I think if they move the ball quickly, they can unsettle the Richmond defence.

"Because they're hitting those different targets inside 50, and they're looking differently – the pressure of a finals series probably suits the way Port Adelaide plays."

Port Adelaide is set to be boosted by the return of ruck Matilda Scholz and star midfielder Abbey Dowrick, after the pair were rested for last week's match against Greater Western Sydney.

Scholz's leap and clearance power will be coming up against the pure strength of Richmond's Poppy Kelly, who has been building her body-work by training directly against former AFL ruckman Shaun Hampson.

"Scholz is more explosive, and her step or two to get out of stoppage is the best in the competition for a ruck. But if Poppy Kelly can slow her up a little bit, that takes away a massive weapon for Port," Gemma Bastiani said.

"It's also worth noting that game against Richmond back in week five was the last loss for Port Adelaide. They're the last team to beat Port."