She one of the highest scoring AFLW forwards of all time, but there was another sport that Gemma Houghton excelled at before she found the Sherrin

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is gun Port Adelaide forward Gemma Houghton, who is a two-time All-Australian and sits in the top five of the all-time leading goalscoring list.

From why she likes to travel solo to her biggest fear, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Gemma than her footy ability.

What's your middle name?

Maree.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

It's the same middle name as my mum's middle name. I'm her only child to take her middle name because I'm clearly the favourite.

What's your hometown?

I was born in Busselton, in WA's south-west.

What's your greatest fear?

Snakes.

What's something no one really knows about you?

I used to be a runner and my athletics coach was John Gilmour, an ex-Olympian and war veteran.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak.

What's your coffee order?

Cap with caramel syrup.

Dolphin or shark?

Shark.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo. I need my music loud.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learned?

Always be present in the moment.

Shoutout your 'local' (pub, bar, cafe, park etc).

I'm shouting out my local gym – Purpose Fitness Adelaide, and my guy Rusty.

Best friend at the club?

Jas Stewart (Jijwa).

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Jamie Anderson from our media team.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Middle part slick pony.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

No, I'm focussing fully on football and trying to be the best I can.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Cathy Freeman winning gold at the 2000 Olympics.

Who's your celebrity doppelganger?

J-Lo.

What's your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Rival Brothers for coffee, for sure!

Recommend a movie or book.

The Happiness Trap by Russ Harris.

What is your Indigenous mob's name?

Yindjibarndi – Roeburne/Port Hedland.

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

Being part of one of the oldest living cultures in the world and being proud of my family's history in fighting and paving the way for what we have today. I'm also proud to be a role model for the younger generations coming through.

Catch Gemma in action when Port Adelaide takes on Richmond in an elimination final on Sunday, November 10 at 2.35pm ACDT at Alberton Oval.