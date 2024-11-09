It was a simple barbeque in a Hawthorn backyard, but that pre-season get-together set the tone for 2024 for the Tigers' defensive unit

A WELL-FUNCTIONING backline needs to be its own team within the wider squad.

And after a somewhat below-standard 2023, missing finals, the Richmond defensive unit thought it was time to set the tone for 2024 ahead of pre-season.

Full-back Libby Graham invited defensive stalwarts Bec Miller and Beth Lynch over to her place, along with recruit Jodie Hicks, draftee Issy Bacon, ruck-turned-defender Gab Seymour and youngsters Amelia Peck and Molly Eastman.

It was a simple barbeque in a Hawthorn backyard – Graham buying a fire-pit specially for the occasion – but it was quickly evident how well the squad was about to work together.

"Bec was setting up the fire, 'Hicksy' was setting up the barbeque. People just slotted into their roles as soon as they got to my house, I didn't have to do a thing," Graham said.

"That actually sums up the backline, everyone just started doing their thing."

Seymour was one of the instigators of the night, along with fellow veteran Miller.

"'Hicksy' left (off-season) training before Libby to get to Libby's place to get the roast going," she said with a laugh.

"Izzy brought the most distinguished cheeseboard you've ever seen for an 18-year-old. She brings that sophisticated and mature vibe.

"It was meant to be a social get-together, but we also went in with the intention of – it was something we recognised last year, that probably two seasons ago when we last made finals, it was off the back of a really steady, stingy, relentless backline.

"We felt like we came away from that a little bit last year, so I guess the conversation was about how can we get back to being that absolute unit. Rain, hail or shine, we know what we're going to get from it."

Hicks, Seymour and Bacon have come into the regular back six this year, in place of Kaitlyn Cox (ACL), Eilish Sheerin (inside mid), Maddie Shevlin (wing) and swing Laura McClelland (forward).

The different personnel and the wider team defence have had an impact under new backline coach Nathan Chapman, the Tigers conceding on average seven points fewer a game than last year.

They're also making shots more difficult to take, with the opposition accuracy dropping as forwards are forced into tougher spots when they do manage to take a mark.

CONCEDED 2023 2024 Points 37.9 30.6 Marks 41.8 35.4 Inside 50s 33.2 30.5 Marks inside 50 6.4 4.4 Contested marks 4.7 2.8 Opp goal accuracy 42.5 34.9 Opp goal efficiency 16.3 13.4

"We've got a good mix of over-thinkers and under-thinkers as well. People who like to keep it really simple, and people who like to really analyse. There are louder voices and there are quieter voices," Graham said.

"I reckon it's important to have that camaraderie to help alleviate the pressure. We forget it's such a high-pressure role, being a back, so the way you do that is you create a bit of lightness and you create the camaraderie to do that."

Graham's the anchor of the backline – watching from a vantage point at the ground or on the wide shot of the broadcast, she'll be the player on the last line of defence, the apex of the triangle from which everyone spreads.

"I absolutely love it. I absolutely froth it. I really love the responsibility. The way I feel about it is that I'm looking after everyone. But it's a good amount of pressure that I put on myself, that I want to play this role really well," she said.

"I literally cannot play that role unless everyone else is numbering off their players and playing their role. If we're killing exits earlier or whatever it is, I'm allowed to play that role. If we're not working well together, we can't generate a spare.

"It's not a big revelation, having this position, but I'm playing a very different game than before because of our backline."

Seymour was Richmond's primary (and slightly undersized) ruck for the Tigers' first five seasons, but after the recruitment of Montana McKinnon and emergence of Poppy Kelly, has played full-time in defence.

"I got the conversation in the off-season last year about expecting to spend more time in defence. Honestly, I've loved it. I love in the backline how we do operate as a unit, and Libby playing her role allows me to play my role," Seymour said.

"We haven't got a star player within the backline, but we all work together really well, and play to each other's strengths, which allows us to shine.

"I'm starting to find my feet with [the rebound], sometimes I'm like, 'argh, I've got the ball!', but that's been part of the development of our game as well, having that attack off half-back.

"I think one of Lib's greatest strengths is her voice, so having her in that anchor role and set up the ground plays into all of our favours. It gives me confidence to do my thing, which is generally to fly at the ball and impact aerially. Very glad to have that security blanket."

Richmond will come up against a rampaging Port Adelaide in Sunday's elimination final, the Tigers being the last side to beat the Power before they embarked on their current six-game winning streak.

"I just think back to this time last year and the disappointment of not making finals and having to finish up and have all your exit conversations," Seymour said.

"So there's a real excitement about being here, but the main thing we're focusing on is bringing our best against Port Adelaide, who have been an in-form team in the last couple of weeks. We're really looking forward with the challenge."

Port Adelaide's recent success can be partly attributed to its willingness to focus on different options in attack, rather than incessantly hit up Gemma Houghton regardless of how she's positioned.

"That's the biggest strength of ours, we feel like we're a really multi-faceted backline. We have talls (Graham, Seymour and Miller), we have smalls (Lynch, Hicks), we have speed (Bacon), we can match teams," Graham said.

"We've played every kind of forward line, is what it feels like, we've played different styles. We've come up against them before, so we know what we're up against.

"It feels like another week of rounds, there's excitement, but there's also this composure of we've been here before, and we know what this feels like. Just a calmness about it."