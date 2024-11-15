THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.
As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.
Next up is Hawthorn ruck Lucy Wales, whose consistent performances are a huge part of Hawthorn's success this season.
From her incorrect middle name to her greatest fear, some of the answers did surprise us.
But there's more to Lucy than her footy ability.
What’s your middle name?
Margaret
Is there a story behind your middle name?
I was being named after my grandma’s middle name, Mary, but my dad got it mixed up and now it's Margaret.
What’s your hometown?
Melbourne.
What’s your greatest fear?
The forward 50.
What’s something no one really knows about you?
I love acai bowls.
Steak night or parma night?
Parma.
What’s your coffee order?
Iced latte.
Dolphin or shark?
Dolphin.
Drive solo to training or carpool?
Carpool always to the airport for away trips.
Who do you carpool with?
'Flem' [Jas Fleming] and 'Sherpa' [Emily Everist]. But I must drive because those two are shocking drivers.
Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?
Nothing is ever as good or bad as it seems.
Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)
Habitat Cafe in Ashburton.
Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)
'Sherpa' [Emily Everist], unfortunately.
Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?
Keegan Brooksby - mids coach, ruck god.
Go-to gameday hairstyle?
Just a normal ponytail.
Do you still have a job outside of football?
No! I full-time study.
Favourite non-footy sporting moment?
Winning Grand Finals with my local basketball club, the Ashwood Wolves.
Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?
Have never been told I have one to be honest.
What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?
The Last Piece
Recommend a movie or book
Heart Strong by Ellidy Pullin.
Catch Lucy in action when Hawthorn faces Port Adelaide on Saturday evening from 7.30pm AEDT.