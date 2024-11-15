Her dad gave her the wrong middle name and there are two teammates she simply refuses to allow to drive her anywhere - meet Hawthorn ruck Lucy Wales

Lucy Wales poses for a photo during Hawthorn's team photo day on July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Hawthorn ruck Lucy Wales, whose consistent performances are a huge part of Hawthorn's success this season.

From her incorrect middle name to her greatest fear, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Lucy than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Margaret

Is there a story behind your middle name?

I was being named after my grandma’s middle name, Mary, but my dad got it mixed up and now it's Margaret.

What’s your hometown?

Melbourne.

What’s your greatest fear?

The forward 50.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I love acai bowls.

Steak night or parma night?

Parma.

What’s your coffee order?

Iced latte.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Lucy Wales flies for a mark during the qualifying final between Hawthorn and Brisbane on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Carpool always to the airport for away trips.

Who do you carpool with?

'Flem' [Jas Fleming] and 'Sherpa' [Emily Everist]. But I must drive because those two are shocking drivers.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Nothing is ever as good or bad as it seems.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Habitat Cafe in Ashburton.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

'Sherpa' [Emily Everist], unfortunately.

Lucy Wales and Cynthia Hamilton compete in the ruck in the round five clash between Hawthorn and Sydney at Punt Road Oval on September 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Keegan Brooksby - mids coach, ruck god.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Just a normal ponytail.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

No! I full-time study.

Lucy Wales celebrates winning the 2022 VFLW elimination final between Casey and Collingwood on June 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Winning Grand Finals with my local basketball club, the Ashwood Wolves.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Have never been told I have one to be honest.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

The Last Piece

Recommend a movie or book

Heart Strong by Ellidy Pullin.

Catch Lucy in action when Hawthorn faces Port Adelaide on Saturday evening from 7.30pm AEDT.